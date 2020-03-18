Gas prices fall under $1.65 a gallon in Sioux City Wednesday

SIOUX CITY -- Gas prices fell 15 cents per gallon in Iowa and Nebraska during the past week which is among the largest weekly decreases in the United States, according to AAA of Minnesota-Iowa.

Drivers in the Singing Hills area were greeted with the area's lowest gas price at $1.649 at Murphy USA, 3420 Singing Hills Blvd., Wednesday. The Pilot Travel Center and Casey's General Store, both on Southern Hills Blvd., were selling gasoline at $1.659 a gallon Wednesday. That same day, Casey's and Love's Travel Stop, 2525 Singing Hills Blvd., were charging $1.699, according to the Fuel Price Finder.

Gasoline at Circle S Stop and Shop, 604 W. 29th St., South Sioux City, Neb., was priced at $1.999 a gallon. Hy-Vee Gas in South Sioux City, had a similar price.

At $2.099, Freeway Express, 1321 River Drive, North Sioux City, S.D., had the lowest price in the area for stores located in South Dakota.

The area's average price for a gallon of gas was $2.130 last week, according to AAA.

Fears of COVID-19 and the crude oil price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia pushed crude prices lower. The drop in the price of crude fueled the drop in gasoline prices here at home.