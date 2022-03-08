Gas prices on the rise in Sioux City, near record high

SIOUX CITY -- Mark McCormick wasn't experiencing sticker shock Tuesday morning when he filled up his red pickup truck at the Casey's on Floyd Boulevard, where super unleaded gas was selling for $3.89 per gallon.

"It sucks," McCormick said of skyrocketing gas prices. "I knew it was coming. I don't want to get too political, but I tried to do my part. I voted for Trump, but it didn't go that way."

Across the nation, the price at the pump jumped Tuesday upon news that President Joe Biden plans to ban all Russian oil imports to the U.S., toughening the toll on Russia’s economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine.

Biden acknowledged the move would bring added costs to American consumers, particularly at the gas pump. The average national price has topped $4 a gallon for the first time since 2008.

As of noon Tuesday, the lowest price for regular unleaded gas was $3.59 per gallon at stations on the city's north and west sides. The current average price for regular unleaded in the metro area was $3.74 per gallon, and $4.23 for premium, according to the American Automobile Association's website. That's up about 30 cents per gallon from the week ago average and over 50 cents per month from the month ago.

On the same date a year ago, the average price for regular unleaded was about a dollar lower -- at $2.69 per gallon, according to AAA.

The current average price for regular unleaded in Sioux City is still below the Iowa statewide average of $3.81 and the national average of $4.17, according to AAA. But the local prices are nearing the all-time average high of $4.01 per gallon, set on May 21, 2013, according to AAA data.

McCormick, of rural Dakota City, Nebraska, said increased costs at the pump won't affect his driving habits.

"I don't go nowhere. I'm a hermit. I go to work and that's it," he said.

The ban follows pleas by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to U.S. and Western officials to cut off the imports, which had been a glaring omission in the massive sanctions put in place on Russia over the invasion. Energy exports have kept a steady stream of cash flowing to Russia despite otherwise severe restrictions on its financial sector.

"We will not be part of subsidizing Putin's war," Biden declared, calling the new action a "powerful blow" against Russia's ability to fund the ongoing offensive. He warned that Americans will see rising prices, saying, "Defending freedom is going to cost."

The issue of oil sanctions has created a conflict for the president between political interests at home and efforts to impose costs on Russia. Though Russian oil makes up only a small part of U.S. imports, Biden has said he was reluctant to ban it, cutting into supplies here and pushing gasoline prices higher.

Inflation is at a 40-year peak, fueled in large part by gas prices, and that could hurt Biden heading into the November midterm elections.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

