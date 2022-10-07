Gas prices, vehicle sales and production: Track changes in Iowa

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:
Metro Sioux City has seen a number of corporate departures in recent decades. In 1998, Gateway moved its headquarters from North Sioux City to the San Diego area. In the aftermath of the Tyson deal in 2001, 100s of former IBP executives relocated.
Joseph DeBates and Addyson Junge were crowned East High School’s homecoming king and queen on Monday.
DeBates is the son of Valerie and Michael DeBates and Junge is the daughter of Stacy and Aaron Junge.
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to approve a resolution accepting a lease agreement for the Arena Sports Academy's r…
Before Judge James Daane
Rader says he was in Washington, D.C., to protect others who, like him, believed the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump and that his supporters would be attacked.
The new ALDI is housed in a portion of the former Gordmans storefront at Lakeport Commons, which has since been renovated to accommodate the grocery store.
Documents filed in district court in Scott County portray Fritz as unable to manage his finances and other affairs, including his home and other property in Davenport, as he undergoes in-patient rehabilitation.
Judge Bryan Meismer said when presiding over such cases, he envisions how he'd explain his sentence to a victim's parents. In Rogers' case, he said, he couldn't justify a lighter sentence. "You are a school official, and these are students."
The Sioux City Police Department tallied five confirmed fentanyl overdose deaths in 2021 and two so far in 2022. Another death this year is suspected of being caused by a fentanyl overdose. Hear about what's causing the spike and what can be done.
