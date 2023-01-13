Gas prices, vehicle sales and production: Track changes in Iowa
Related to this story
Most Popular
The wife of Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor faces 52 counts of voter fraud for an alleged scheme in which she fraudulently filled out absentee ballot requests and voter registration forms and cast absentee ballots on behalf of others.
According to court documents, Brown, a friend of the girl's father, had sex with the girl in her room in the South Sioux City home on Dec. 25.
The crash occurred at 12:06 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. highways 20 and 59.
The merger between Sioux City businesses Thompson and Interstate Mechanical became effective Jan. 1. The combined company is called Thompson Solutions Group. Thompson was founded in 1933. Interstate Mechanical was founded in 1912.
Sioux City Community School District receives 23 applications for superintendent position, will interview five candidates
There were 23 applicants for the Sioux City Community School District's superintendent position. Of the 23 applicants, the school board decided to move forward with interviewing five individuals and will announce the two finalists within the month.
Former Iowa State Senator Richard Bertrand is suing members of the Sioux City Community School District due to alleged comments made calling him a thief and “dirt devil” resulting in the loss of a land development opportunity.
"Less Than 10 Seconds": Iowa family looked for options to help Michael Meredith before fatal shooting
"I said, 'do not leave your house tonight.' He wouldn't come home (with me), so I left him, and he was dead within an hour. I just keep thinking I should have made him come home, and I wish I'd done something different." Day 2.
Both vehicles came to rest in the east ditch. Nibbelink was pronounced dead at the scene.
SIOUX CITY – After two years of operation, Sioux City’s virtual school is being gutted next year.
Players, coaches and family members from a Quad-City volleyball club were on their way Sunday to Cedar Falls when they got caught in a major crash on I-80.