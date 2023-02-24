alert
Gas prices, vehicle sales and production: Track changes in Iowa
- Lee Digital Content Center, Dataherald
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
SIOUX CITY -- A woman died of injuries sustained in a rollover accident, near mile marker 132 on Interstate 29, late Tuesday afternoon.
According to a complaint filed in Sioux County District Court, Meyers had sex with the girl, who by law is unable to consent, in December.
Two other sexual encounters in other jurisdictions were reported, but a search of online court records found no other charges filed
Upon arrival, officers met with a woman who said Dustin Fegenbush had strangled her in her apartment and caused her to lose consciousness.
A winter storm packing wind gusts upwards of 50 miles per hour and, potentially, several inches of snow is headed for the Sioux City area midw…