Gas prices, vehicle sales and production: Track changes in Nebraska
- Lee Digital Content Center, Reconnecting Labs
Before Judge Robert Tiefenthaler
The suspect left the business with an undisclosed amount of cash and no employees were harmed during the robbery, according to Sioux City Police.
Most of the units of "Warrior Lofts" will feature balconies on the second and third floors. The Pierce Street property, which previously housed Crary Huff Attorneys at Law, is behind the Davidson Building.
Daryl Ingram first thought he won $100 in Monday's Powerball drawing, a total that was exciting enough. After having the ticket scanned where he'd bought it, he realized he'd misread one of the winning numbers and had actually won $1 million.
State report: Sioux City's VIBE academy in bottom 5% of schools, Nodland and Sunnyside "high performing"
Nodland and Sunnyside Elementary Schools rated as high performing schools in Iowa, a drop from "exceptional" last year. VIBE Academy was ranked in the bottom 5% of schools in the state. Irving Elementary moved up in the rankings for the 21-22 school year.
Simon Curtis Tunstall, 66, died of natural causes, according to a statement from the Iowa Department of Corrections. He was in hospice at the correctional facility in Coralville due to chronic illness. Tunstall began serving his sentence in March 1987.
Emerson police were dispatched to Post 60 Market, 109 N. Main Street, at 6:58 p.m. Friday.
The 41-year-old pleaded guilty in April in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine. He was convicted in 2014 of distribution of methamphetamine.
SIOUX CITY -- In the age of social media, a personal seal of approval can go a long way.
At around 1 p.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to the 1011 Douglas St. church where a male suspect allegedly broke an exterior window to gain entry.