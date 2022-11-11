Just In
Gas prices, vehicle sales and production: Track changes in Nebraska
- Lee Digital Content Center, Reconnecting Labs
Sheriff Chad Sheehan and Auditor Pat Gill both confirmed an investigation was underway regarding "personal comments" made by a poll worker about Public Measure 1, which would amend the state constitution to enshrine a right to keep and bear arms.
Authorities have identified a body found in the Missouri River, but can't say for certain if it's the same man reported to have jumped into the river from a bridge more than a month ago.
Before Judge Robert Tiefenthaler
The four finalists are Jason Alexander, Derek Ippensen, Ashley O’Dell and Rony Ortega.
Voters on Tuesday elected two Republicans for their first terms in the Iowa legislature, ousting the two Democrats holding the seats
For more than 70 minutes on Thursday night, at a rally at the Sioux Gateway Airport, former President Donald Trump painted a picture of America as a place where nearly everything has gone to ruin since he left office.
When the Hawks take the field at 4 p.m. today for their eight-man football semifinal matchup against Lenox at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, they'll be led by a senior class that's compiled a 44-2 record during their careers.
Brenna Bird — endorsed by former President Trump and more than 70 Iowa sheriffs — bested Democratic incumbent Tom Miller, who was hoping for his 11th term as attorney general.
A convicted felon with two prior sentences for domestic abuse admitted to "sticking" his ex-girlfriend with a knife Monday at her Leeds home, according to court documents. Per a complaint: The two had been arguing for several hours.
SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Police are on the lookout for a man suspected in a Monday morning stabbing in Leeds.