Gas prices, vehicle sales and production: Track changes in Nebraska
Daryl Ingram first thought he won $100 in Monday's Powerball drawing, a total that was exciting enough. After having the ticket scanned where he'd bought it, he realized he'd misread one of the winning numbers and had actually won $1 million.
SIOUX CITY -- Avery Brothers Sign Company intends to construct a new $3 million facility at the northwest corner of Leech Avenue and Cunningha…
The ticket matched the first five numbers drawn Monday, but not the Powerball number. The total Powerball jackpot in Monday's drawing was $485 million. No one has yet come forward to claim the prize.
Before Judge Robert Tiefenthaler
The original conviction was for robbery in the second degree but the person is being sought for escaping from a Sioux City regional treatment facility.
A plot of rich farmland in Plymouth County this week sold for what is believed to be a state record of $26,250 per acre. The grand total for the 55.56 acres was over $1.458 million. The buyer is a farmer in the area.
SIOUX CITY — The spookiest day of the year is almost here and with that the city of Sioux City has some official plans.
Woodbury County voters passed a $50.3 million bond issue in 2020, but due to the pandemic and supply chain issues, the low bid for the main construction phase came in well above estimates at $58.4 million. Installation of the walls has been delayed.
Belk, 33, of Beaufort, South Carolina, stabbed Lisa Belk 16 times with two knives and a pair of scissors inside his sister's apartment at 3811 Peters Ave.
Kennedy's vehicle came to rest in the south ditch at the entrance to Cobb Memorial Park. Kennedy, who was wearing his seat belt, was flown to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City.