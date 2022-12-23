Just In
Gas prices, vehicle sales and production: Track changes in Nebraska
Sioux City's Shesler Hall, a long-term transitional residence for homeless women, to close permanently Dec. 30
Shesler Hall, a long-term transitional residence for homeless women with chronic mental health conditions that has operated for decades, is closing its doors permanently Dec. 30.
Sioux City Police Department looks for suspects in Monday morning convenience store robbery in Morningside
The men drove off in a blue 2013 Ford F-150 pickup truck, which was subsequently located by police a few blocks away. The truck had been reported stolen from a garage on the north side early Saturday morning.
Before Judge Zachary Hindman
A judge has ordered a former Lawton, Iowa, body shop to pay nearly $7.2 million to an Indiana car owner for breaching contracts and committing fraud.
Wind-chill values in the Sioux City area could be as low as 44 degrees below zero Thursday night into Friday morning.
After a 40-year career as an educator and Dallas Cowboys security chief, Dupree never forgot his Sioux City roots
When Gail Dupree succumbed to cancer on Nov. 28 in Mesquite, Texas, he was remembered as being a loving family man, a talented high school football and basketball coach and an innovative educational administrator.
According to a criminal complaint: Olseth's vehicle traveled roughly 110 miles per hour for four to five miles in the country and, then, one mile through the city of Larchwood.
South Sioux City man pleads guilty of illegally receiving government benefits for more than 16 years
Woodall was indicted and charged with stealing money from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Social Security Administration and the Department of Health and Human Services from June 2004 through Feb. 2, 2021.
According to a statement from the Dakota County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the accident in the 2000 block of highway 77 at 6:15 p.m.
The complaint said Carrie Jones destroyed, mutilated, concealed, removed or altered physical evidence after the incident in Laurel, Nebraska and that she hid her husband, Jason Jones, in an effort to prevent his arrest.