You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Gavins Point Dam water releases to drop
View Comments

Gavins Point Dam water releases to drop

{{featured_button_text}}
Gavins Point Dam

Water flows through the spillways of Gavins Point Dam in Yankton, S.D., in April. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is reducing releases from the dam to 20,000 cubic feet per second by Friday to alleviate the threat of flooding downstream.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal file

OMAHA -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will slow water releases from Gavins Point Dam this week to ease Missouri River water levels downstream.

Beginning Thursday, releases from the dam near Yankton, South Dakota, will be decreased from 35,000 cubic feet per second to 20,000 cfs by Friday morning. Releases will remain at that level at least through the weekend.

Recent storms and snow melt have led to higher flows in tributaries that empty into the Missouri River downstream. Decreasing Gavins Point releases will offset some of that increase, John Remus, chief of the corps' Missouri Basin Water Management Division, said in a news release.

"We are able to make these reductions due to the aggressive actions we took over the winter to maintain as much flood control storage as possible within the reservoir system. We will continue to monitor the basin conditions and make adjustments as needed," Remus said.

The corps released water at twice the usual rate throughout much of the winter from the six reservoirs it oversees on the Missouri River in order to maintain maximum flood storage capacity going into a year in which runoff is expected to be well above normal levels.

As of Tuesday, storage in the reservoir system was 57.8 million acre-feet, occupying 1.7 MAF of the 16.3 MAF flood control zone.

The corps has forecast 2020 runoff to be 36.9 MAF, 143 percent of average. Runoff in the Missouri River basin above Sioux City in 2019 totaled 60.9 MAF, the second-highest total in 121 years of record keeping behind the 2011 record of 61 MAF.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Corps cuts water releases, sets Sioux City meeting
Local news

Corps cuts water releases, sets Sioux City meeting

The corps has aggressively released water early this year from the six reservoirs it oversees on the Missouri River in order to maintain maximum flood storage capacity going into a year in which runoff is expected to be well above normal levels.

+2
Conditions ripe for Missouri River flooding in 2020
Local news

Conditions ripe for Missouri River flooding in 2020

Soils are expected to be near their moisture capacity when they freeze this winter, leaving little ability to soak up water once the ground thaws in the spring. Making matters worse: Forecasts suggesting a strong chance of precipitation late this fall. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News