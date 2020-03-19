Gavins Point Dam water releases to drop

OMAHA -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will slow water releases from Gavins Point Dam this week to ease Missouri River water levels downstream.

Beginning Thursday, releases from the dam near Yankton, South Dakota, will be decreased from 35,000 cubic feet per second to 20,000 cfs by Friday morning. Releases will remain at that level at least through the weekend.

Recent storms and snow melt have led to higher flows in tributaries that empty into the Missouri River downstream. Decreasing Gavins Point releases will offset some of that increase, John Remus, chief of the corps' Missouri Basin Water Management Division, said in a news release.

"We are able to make these reductions due to the aggressive actions we took over the winter to maintain as much flood control storage as possible within the reservoir system. We will continue to monitor the basin conditions and make adjustments as needed," Remus said.

The corps released water at twice the usual rate throughout much of the winter from the six reservoirs it oversees on the Missouri River in order to maintain maximum flood storage capacity going into a year in which runoff is expected to be well above normal levels.