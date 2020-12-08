Gavins Point releases reduced to winter rate

OMAHA -- Water releases from Gavins Point Dam have been reduced to their winter level.

A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers news release said winter releases from the dam near Yankton, South Dakota, will be 17,000 cubic feet per second. The rate could be adjusted as needed during the winter, the corps said, to lessen the impacts of ice formation on water intakes in the Missouri River's lower reaches.

Winter releases normally range from 12,000-17,000 cfs.

Runoff in the Missouri River basin above Sioux City in November was 1.2 million acre-feet, 116% of average. The corps increased its 2020 runoff forecast of 30.6 million acre-feet, 119% of the average annual runoff of 25.8 MAF.

As of Tuesday, storage in the six Missouri River reservoirs totaled 56.3 MAF, occupying 0.2 MAF of the 16.3 MAF flood control zone. The corps expects to have the total 16.3 MAF of flood storage available prior to the beginning of the 2021 runoff season.

