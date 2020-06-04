Gavins Point releases remain at normal levels

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

OMAHA -- Water releases from Gavins Point Dam will remain at average levels during June, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said.

Though May runoff was about 130 percent of average in the Missouri River Basin above Sioux City, releases will remain at 33,000 cubic feet per second.

The corps increased its 2020 runoff forecast slightly to 32.3 million acre feet, 125 percent of average and ranking in the top 25 percent of 122 years of records. Average annual runoff is 25.8 MAF.

"The upper basin runoff for the remainder of the year will depend on the mountain snowmelt, which will enter the Fort Peck (Montana) and Garrison (North Dakota) reservoirs in early June, and summer rain events," John Remus, chief of the corps’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division said in a news release. "With nearly 80 percent of the system flood control storage available, the reservoirs are well-positioned to capture and manage runoff from the mountain snowmelt and precipitation in the upper Missouri River basin."