Gavins Point releases to be reduced as runoff slows

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OMAHA -- With below-normal levels of precipitation falling across portions of the Missouri River Basin so far in 2020, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced it will slightly reduce the amount of water flowing through Gavins Point Dam.

Releases on Friday will be decreased to 33,000 cubic feet per second, down from 35,000 cfs.

The corps also reduced its 2020 forecast for runoff into the river above Sioux City to 32.2 million acre-feet, down from last month's forecast of 35.5 MAF. Since January, precipitation in the upper basin has been below normal, the corps said. Some areas of the Dakotas received less than half of their normal precipitation during the first four months of the year.

"This is still an above-average runoff forecast. The upper basin runoff for the remainder of 2020 depends on mountain snowmelt and rain events," John Remus, chief of the corps' Missouri River Basin Water Management Division, said in a news release.

Despite the reduced forecast, 2020 projected runoff would still rank in the top 25 percent of 122 years of records. Average annual runoff is 25.8 MAF.