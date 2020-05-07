You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Gavins Point releases to be reduced as runoff slows
View Comments

Gavins Point releases to be reduced as runoff slows

{{featured_button_text}}
Gavins Point Dam

Water flows out the spillways of Gavins Point Dam near Yankton, S.D., in April 2019. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said it will decrease releases from the dam to 33,000 cubic feet per second on Friday.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

OMAHA -- With below-normal levels of precipitation falling across portions of the Missouri River Basin so far in 2020, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced it will slightly reduce the amount of water flowing through Gavins Point Dam.

Releases on Friday will be decreased to 33,000 cubic feet per second, down from 35,000 cfs.

The corps also reduced its 2020 forecast for runoff into the river above Sioux City to 32.2 million acre-feet, down from last month's forecast of 35.5 MAF. Since January, precipitation in the upper basin has been below normal, the corps said. Some areas of the Dakotas received less than half of their normal precipitation during the first four months of the year.

"This is still an above-average runoff forecast. The upper basin runoff for the remainder of 2020 depends on mountain snowmelt and rain events," John Remus, chief of the corps' Missouri River Basin Water Management Division, said in a news release.

Despite the reduced forecast, 2020 projected runoff would still rank in the top 25 percent of 122 years of records. Average annual runoff is 25.8 MAF.

Soil moisture conditions continue to be wet in much of the upper Missouri River Basin, which increases the potential for above-average runoff. Flooding also remains a threat, particularly downstream of Sioux City, because of continued high river stages on many of the tributaries downstream of Gavins Point.

As of May 4, storage in the six Missouri River reservoirs totaled 58.7 MAF, up 0.2 MAF since April 1 and occupying 2.6 MAF of the 16.3 MAF flood control zone.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+2
Conditions ripe for Missouri River flooding in 2020
Local news

Conditions ripe for Missouri River flooding in 2020

Soils are expected to be near their moisture capacity when they freeze this winter, leaving little ability to soak up water once the ground thaws in the spring. Making matters worse: Forecasts suggesting a strong chance of precipitation late this fall. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News