OMAHA -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will reduce water releases from Gavins Point Dam this weekend, then ramp them back up later next week to evacuate record-setting rainfall that has fallen this month across much of the upper Missouri River basin.
Releases from the dam near Yankton, South Dakota, will be dropped to 60,000 cubic feet per second by Sunday in order to lower the peak flood stage forecast on the Missouri River between Sioux City and Omaha.
"We are reducing releases from Gavins Point Dam to try to reduce the chances of flood water reaching Interstate 29 north of Omaha," John Remus, chief of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Missouri River Water Management Division in Omaha, said Friday in a news release.
Flood waters covered I-29 between Missouri Valley, Iowa, and the Missouri border earlier this year.
The reduction in releases will be short-lived. After no more than three days at 60,000 cfs, releases will be raised by 5,000 cfs per day to 80,000 cfs to evacuate water flowing into the river's reservoirs after heavy rainfall fell across the basin in the past two weeks. Gavins Point releases have been at 70,000 cfs -- nearly twice the average rate -- for most of the spring and summer.
You have free articles remaining.
"We have already seen four times the normal precipitation for September over the entire upper Missouri River basin," Remus said.
Up to 8 inches of rain have fallen since Sept. 1 across Iowa and the Dakotas, sending increased runoff into Missouri River reservoirs and rivers such as the James, Vermillion and Big Sioux, which empty into the Missouri below the dams.
The corps has increased its forecast for 2019 runoff to 58.8 million acre-feet, rising from the Sept. 1 forecast of 54.6 MAF. With runoff of 49.9 MAF thus far, 2019 has become the second-highest year for runoff in 121 years of record keeping. The record is 61 MAF in 2011. The annual average is 25.3 MAF.
The corps has previously said that the above-average releases from Gavins Point will continue into October so that the reservoir system will have full flood-storage potential in 2020.