Gavins Point releases to remain high into December

As of Friday, the amount of water stored in the Missouri River's six reservoirs was at 60.9 MAF, occupying 4.8 MAF of the 16.3 MAF of the system's flood storage capacity.

"Because of the high reservoir levels and the forecast for above-average runoff for the remainder of the fall, releases from all system projects will be much above average through November to evacuate all stored flood waters prior to the start of the 2020 runoff season," Remus said.

Releases from Gavins Point near Yankton, South Dakota, will be reduced from 80,000 cfs to 22,000 cfs during December, reaching the winter release rate of at least 17,000 cfs by the middle of the month. Lower release rates are set during the winter because the river ices over in the northern reaches, limiting the amount of water that can flow beneath the ice.

Record-setting rainfall totals in many areas of Nebraska, the Dakotas and Montana this summer and fall have contributed to the near-record runoff, delaying the corps' ability to evacuate water throughout the year.

During a meeting in Sioux City last month, corps officials warned that soil is nearly saturated across much of the basin and can absorb very little new precipitation. If those conditions persist into the spring, runoff could again reach above-normal levels and lead to a greater risk of flooding.

