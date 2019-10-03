Water flows through the spillways of Gavins Point Dam in Yankton, South Dakota, in April. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Thursday that releases will remain a more than twice the normal level to evacuate record-breaking runoff that continues to enter the Missouri River reservoir system.
OMAHA -- Runoff in the Missouri River Basin above Sioux City is now forecast to reach record levels this year, forcing water releases from Gavins Point Dam to remain at more than twice the normal rate into November.
Runoff has been above average nearly every month in 2019, and September was no exception. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Thursday that September precipitation across parts of Montana, the Dakotas and northern Nebraska was 200 percent of normal. As a result, runoff into the six Missouri River reservoirs was as much as 16 times above the long-term average in some locations.
The corps has increased the forecast for 2019 runoff to 61 million acre-feet, which would tie 2011 for the highest runoff total in 121 years of record keeping. Total runoff from January through September was 53.6 MAF, already surpassing the second-highest annual total. On Sept. 1, prior to the month's record-setting rainfall, the corps had forecast runoff to be 54.6 MAF. The annual average is 25.3 MAF.
Releases from Gavins Point Dam near Yankton, South Dakota, were increased in September to 80,000 cubic feet per second, more than twice the average rate for this time of year, and will remain at that level through November. Releases from other dams in the system will remain high as the corps tries to empty water from reservoirs so they have full storage capacity once the 2020 runoff season begins in March, John Remus, chief of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Missouri River Water Management Division in Omaha, said in a news release.
"We are monitoring the situation very closely and will make any necessary adjustments. Failure to evacuate the stored flood water will lead to increased risk of flooding in 2020," Remus said.
As of Tuesday, the amount of water stored in the Missouri River's six reservoirs was at 64 MAF, occupying 7.9 MAF of the 16.3 MAF of the system's flood storage capacity.
The corps will conduct a series of public meetings this month to give updates on the planned operation of the reservoir system for the remaining months of 2019 and present plans for the 2020 operations.
One of the meetings is scheduled for 4 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Betty Strong Encounter Center at the Lewis & Clerk Interpretive Center, 900 Larson Park Road, in Sioux City.