Genesis Pack the Bus school-supply drive returns for fourth year

Genesis Health System is helping families get ready for another school year. The Pack the Bus campaign, which helps assist families and schools by providing supplies needed for learning, is Aug. 1-4.

Donations will be collected at school buses parked at:

  • Genesis Medical Center East, Monday, Aug. 1, at the parking lot close to Rusholme Street, between the Heart Institute and Edgerton building.
  • GMC West, Tuesday, Aug. 2, at the north side/Central Park Avenue parking lot, near the atrium.
  • GMC Silvis, Wednesday, Aug. 3, in the corner of the main parking lot.
  • North Scott Foods in Eldridge, Thursday, Aug. 4.

Supplies will be collected each day between 7:30 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. Infection prevention and social distancing will be practiced.

Monetary gifts can be made by texting PACKTHEBUS to 41444.

