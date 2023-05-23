The German American Heritage Center and Museum in downtown Davenport has joined museums nationwide in the Blue Star Museums initiative, a program that provides free admission to currently-serving U.S. military personnel and their families this summer.

The 2023 program began on Armed Forces Day on Saturday and will end on Labor Day.

Blue Star Museums is a partnership between the National Endowment for the Arts and Blue Star Families, in collaboration with the Department of Defense and participating museums across America.

Blue Star Museums include children's museums, art, science and history museums, zoos, gardens, lighthouses and more in all 50 states, District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The free admission program is available for those currently serving in the United States Military including the Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, Navy and Space Force, as well as members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps, and up to five family members.

Qualified members must show a Geneva Convention common access card (CAC), DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID), DD Form 1173-1 ID card or the Next Generation Uniformed Services (Real) ID card for entrance into a participating Blue Star Museum.

Find the list of participating museums at arts.gov/bluestarmuseums. The list will develop as other organizations register.

Rock Island High School hosts German exchange students through the German-American Partnership Program 110222-qc-nws-rihsgerman-03.jpg 110222-qc-nws-rihsgerman-04.jpg 110222-qc-nws-rihsgerman-10.jpg 110222-qc-nws-rihsgerman-02.jpg 110222-qc-nws-rihsgerman-01.jpg 110222-qc-nws-rihsgerman-06.jpg 110222-qc-nws-rihsgerman-08.jpg 110222-qc-nws-rihsgerman-07.jpg