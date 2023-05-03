The
German-American Heritage Center in downtown Davenport will host two outdoor events this weekend.
The first event will be the popular Bi-State VW Car Show featuring a fun-filled day of classic Beetles, Westfalia vans, kit cars and more.
From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, participants can come and see the history of one of Germany's most iconic car brands.
This is a "shine only" event.
Then on Sunday, the center will host Traces, "BUS-eum," from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the parking lot with a presentation and discussion with the students who worked on the exterior project at 11a.m. And at 2 p.m. there will be a "Bootleggers in Iowa," presentation and discussion with Michael Luick-Thrams of TRACES.
From April to July 2023, some two dozen European students will crisscross the Midwest in a retrofitted school bus featuring two mobile exhibits. The non-profit, educational, "BUS-eum," will bring regional history alive and engage the public in discussions, with related films, presentations and publications.
The main exhibit is inside a retrofitted school bus turned into a museum, which has toured the Midwest since 2003 with relevant but often overlooked aspects of history and culture. This mobile format has made topics accessible to audiences in a variety of settings and hundreds of communities across the region.
This year, an all-new exhibit focuses on the environmental shifts and extremes of today. Students from the University of Erfurt, Thuringia, as well as American students and other volunteers will accompany the bus, hoping to find common ground on this often-times divisive subject by providing new insights and interactive presentations about possible, simple and cost-effective solutions.
Parking is limited. Visitors are encouraged to utilize street parking on 3rd Street or surrounding streets. There also may be spaces off of 2nd Street and Western Avenue where the old YMCA used to be.
Admission to both events and the museum will be free both days, with the museum open extended hours on Sunday for the duration of the Bus-eum's visit.
For more information, visit
gahc.org/events.
