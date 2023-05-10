SIOUX CITY -- ABBA-inspired dance party enthusiasts Gimme Gimme Disco will be performing Aug. 26 at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St.

In addition to all of your ABBA favorites, the DJ-based Gimme Gimme Disco also plays disco hits from the Bee Gees, Donna Summer and Cher. Be sure to come dressed in some disco attire.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and may be purchased at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com or in person at the hotel's Rock Shop. All Anthem are for guests, 21 and older.