Glowing arches light up night sky at Arnolds Park Preservation Plaza

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa -- Nine arches with 250 programmable LED lights were first unveiled to the public at the Preservation Plaza portion of Arnolds Park in July 2019.

The lights in the arches, which are lit nightly, can dim, brighten and change colors after dark. The arches are also used during special events, with the lights being programmed to coordinate with that specific event. Historic Arnolds Parks programs the lights, since the arches are located on its property.

This past spring, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the arches were lit nightly with a different area high school's colors in honor of graduates, according to Michele Goodenow, executive director of Imagine Iowa Great Lakes.

"During a normal summer season, the arches are lit up during concerts at Preservation Plaza with colors specific to the band performing. They are also lit in patriotic colors for national holidays like Fourth of July and Labor Day," Goodenow said. "The Park is always looking for ways to commemorate special events like the arches for Relay for Life, Breast Cancer Awareness month and such."