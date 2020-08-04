Glowing arches light up night sky at Arnolds Park Preservation Plaza

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa -- Nine arches with 250 programmable LED lights were first unveiled to the public at the Preservation Plaza portion of Arnolds Park in July 2019.
The lights in the arches, which are lit nightly, can dim, brighten and change colors after dark. The arches are also used during special events, with the lights being programmed to coordinate with that specific event. Historic Arnolds Parks programs the lights, since the arches are located on its property.
This past spring, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the arches were lit nightly with a different area high school's colors in honor of graduates, according to Michele Goodenow, executive director of Imagine Iowa Great Lakes.
"During a normal summer season, the arches are lit up during concerts at Preservation Plaza with colors specific to the band performing. They are also lit in patriotic colors for national holidays like Fourth of July and Labor Day," Goodenow said. "The Park is always looking for ways to commemorate special events like the arches for Relay for Life, Breast Cancer Awareness month and such."
Goodenow said Jill Harms, who serves as board president of Historic Arnolds Park Inc., told her that they love the additional draw of the arches and that the Arnolds Park Promenade at Preservation Park has turned into a "nature walk." People can pause and take in the beauty that fills of the borders of the walkway. Preservation Plaza is in a conservation easement and this fits right into the purpose and plan for this space, Goodenow said.
"We have definitely seen a change in terms of pedestrian use and crowd draw. There are more people walking, biking, running and simply enjoying this space," she said. "We love seeing people sitting on the benches and spending time in the area. It has become a destination, instead of being a path to get to your destination."
The Preservation Park arch, while next to the Arnolds Park complex, is not part of the $19 million endeavor underway on adjacent areas under the Preserve The Park initiative.
In May 2017, Arnolds Park officials announced a $12 million project to renovate the Majestic Pavilion, renovate a ticketing building and south gate, expand the Maritime Museum, add another parking lot and create additional space for the Iowa Rock 'n Roll Museum. The project also includes a new Roof Garden.
In late 2017 the park project got a bump in its fundraising from a state Community Attraction and Tourism grant of $935,000. Additionally, by that time an anonymous group of donors had already pledged $6 million for a fundraising campaign, dubbed Restore The Park.
The Promenade trail with the arches connects to two other current Imagine Iowa great Lakes projects that are underway -- the boardwalk and the State Pier.
Goodenow said all of the elements of this newly renovated area will have consistent plant materials and garden design. Natural elements include the Kebony boardwalk, Iowa native plantings, trees and wildflowers.
"The overall goal is to give residents, guests and tourists a beautiful public space combined with nature, which will add to the enjoyment of the area," Goodenow said. "The State Pier will become known as not only the area that is home to the donor pavers from those that helped to 'Save The Park' from extinction, but also as a site of beauty and significance in the Iowa Great Lakes."
She said the sails sculptures of the fountain and the pier railing will be lighted to coordinate with the lighting on the arches.
"The reaction from both residents and guests has been overwhelmingly positive. There was skepticism early on. Sometimes it is hard to see the vision of a project during the messy construction phase," she said. "We are so fortunate to have a donor group and community so passionate about Preservation Plaza and the public green space."
