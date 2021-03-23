 Skip to main content
Go online for full NAIA title game coverage
Morningside falls short in NAIA semifinals

Westmont vs Indiana Wesleyan NAIA basketball

Westmont players, including Sydney Brown (21), celebrate their semifinal win Monday over Indiana Wesleyan in the NAIA national women's basketball tournament at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City. Go to siouxcityjournal.com to see complete coverage of Tuesday night's championship game between Thomas More and Westmont.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Due to early production deadlines, results of the NAIA women's basketball national championship game at the Tyson Events Center will not appear in Wednesday's Journal.

Visit siouxcityjournal.com for full coverage of Tuesday's 7 p.m. contest  between top-seeded Thomas More (Kentucky) and No. 2 seed Westmont (California).

In semifinal games Monday, Thomas More edged Morningside 65-62, and Westmont defeated Indiana Wesleyan 74-65.

