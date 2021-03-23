Go online for full NAIA title game coverage

JOURNAL STAFF
SIOUX CITY -- Due to early production deadlines, results of the NAIA women's basketball national championship game at the Tyson Events Center will not appear in Wednesday's Journal.
Visit siouxcityjournal.com for full coverage of Tuesday's 7 p.m. contest between top-seeded Thomas More (Kentucky) and No. 2 seed Westmont (California).
In semifinal games Monday, Thomas More edged Morningside 65-62, and Westmont defeated Indiana Wesleyan 74-65.
