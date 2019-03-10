VERMILLION, S.D. -- National parks administrators picture canoers and kayakers paddling down the Missouri River and stopping for the night to camp on Goat Island.
In the fall, hunters could cross the river's channel to hunt deer, turkey and ducks there.
Hikers could walk on trails, exploring an island that Lewis and Clark likely saw when they first passed through in 1804.
But before any of that can happen, the National Park Service wants to hear what the public has to say about its proposed Management Plan and Environmental Assessment for Goat Island.
"I think it provides an outstanding opportunity to improve recreational opportunities in the area," said Rick Clark, superintendent of the Missouri National Recreational River in Yankton, South Dakota, the office that oversees Goat Island.
Clark's office is hosting a public meeting from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. March 20 at the W.H. Over Museum in Vermillion, South Dakota.
The meeting will allow members of the public to review and comment upon the plan for the approximately 800-acre island near Vermillion. The plan was developed by the Park Service with input from state and local representatives from Nebraska and South Dakota.
It's a major step toward developing Goat Island's potential, hampered for decades because no one was sure who owned the island, which measures 3 miles long and a quarter of a mile wide at its widest point. In October 2016, Nebraska, South Dakota and the National Park Service announced that the island would be managed by the Park Service as part of the Missouri National Recreational River.
The Park Service aims to make Goat Island, also known as Jake's Island, more appealing to visitors while maintaining its primitive state, Clark said.
Since taking ownership of the island, the Park Service has completed basic assessments and a wildlife inventory. They found paths left by all-terrain vehicles leading to hunting stands and areas in which visitors had camped.
Under the proposed plan, motorized vehicles would not be allowed on the island, but portions of those trails could be converted to hiking trails. Two primitive campgrounds with up to 10 camping sites also could be developed. Clark said canoeing and kayaking are becoming more popular, and there aren't many sites on the river in which people enjoying those activities can stop for the night and pitch a tent.
The plan also would allow archery-only deer and turkey hunting. The only approved use of firearms would be duck hunting on the island's perimeter.
"I think we'll bring better structure and control to hunting there," Clark said.
Any development of trails and campgrounds likely won't occur until 2020 at the earliest, Clark said. The plan must be finalized and approved before he can begin seeking Park Service funding for improvements.
"It will take some time to see some of those improvements," he said. "This isn't going to happen overnight."
The plan will be implemented over five to 10 years so that improvements can be monitored and plans modified as the Park Service observes how people use the island.
In addition to the March 20 meeting, online comments on the plan are being accepted through April 10 at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/goatislandplan. After reviewing public input, Clark said, the plan could be modified based on the comments received. A record of final decision approving the plan could be filed by early summer, Clark said.