Gordmans to close Sioux City location 'in the near future'

SIOUX CITY -- The Gordmans location at the Lakeport Commons shopping area is slated for closure, the store's owner reported Friday.

In an email to the Journal, a spokesperson for Stage Stores, the Texas-based company that owns the Gordmans chain, said the Sioux City's location will close "in the near future."

The company's full statement follows:

"As is common practice in the retail industry, Stage Stores reviews its store fleet on a regular basis to ensure we remain competitive and best positioned to provide options to our guests. As a result of our latest review, we have made the difficult decision to close the Gordmans in Sioux City, Iowa in the near future. This decision was not made lightly, as Stage Stores knows its success is rooted in our loyal guests and dedicated associates."

It is not clear how many employees' jobs are at risk or precisely when the discount department store will close down.

Gordmans traces its roots in Sioux City to May 1978, when the 1/2 Price Store opened on Transit Avenue. This store later morphed into a Gordmans location and moved to its current Lakeport Commons location in 2005.