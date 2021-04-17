Gordon Drive business owners expect disruptions during viaduct, conduit replacement

Building the new viaduct in the same path would shut down Gordon Drive for two years during demolition of the current viaduct and construction of the new one. Traffic would be detoured around the construction zone, but less right of way would have to be acquired.

"On a project like this, there's going to be property impact," Schultz said. "Gordon Drive is going to be impacted one way or the other."

Schultz said it's too soon to say which property owners would be impacted and how.

Dr. Ivan Salmons, co-owner of Tastee Inn & Out, said he has no doubt that the landmark drive-in restaurant that has been at 2610 Gordon Drive since 1955 would be affected under any alternative.

"It would obviously affect Tastee, just about anything they do," Salmons said.

He remembers previous paving and widening projects on Gordon Drive either deterring drive-up customers or taking portions of Tastee's frontage on Gordon Drive. It's stressful to think about the impact of a new project, especially considering his wife, Jean, a fixture at the restaurant, died in January.