Gordon Drive business owners expect disruptions during viaduct, conduit replacement

SIOUX CITY -- Rod Gaskell has heard talk about replacing the Gordon Drive viaduct before. He even attended a public meeting a couple years ago when Iowa Department of Transportation officials presented various options under consideration.
"Some would have affected me more than others," said Gaskell, a chiropractor who owns Gaskell Chiropractic Services at 2609 Gordon Drive, near the east end of the viaduct.
Viaduct replacement talks have heated up again, this time with a companion project: the city of Sioux City plans to replace the Bacon Creek conduit, a water drainage structure beneath Gordon Drive. The city and IDOT are working together to undertake both projects at the same time to limit the disruption to businesses and motorists.
Potential options include rebuilding the viaduct and conduit where they are or realigning one or both. Depending on which option is chosen, property owners along Gordon Drive and Correctionville Road a block to the north could be placed directly in the path of construction.
With his clinic tucked snugly between Gordon Drive and Correctionville Road, Gaskell has no spare room on his property if the city or state needs to acquire right of way.
"It doesn't look too promising," said Gaskell, who has practiced there since 1980 and now shares the business with his son, Chad.
Until a final construction plan is chosen, Gaskell said he's not going to fret about what might happen.
"There's nothing I can do about it but go to the meetings and give my input," he said.
State and city officials said a final decision on how the viaduct and conduit are replaced is probably a year away.
An online meeting is scheduled for April 27, when the public can learn more about the projects and submit questions.
Property owners along the Gordon Drive and Correctionville Road corridor near the viaduct and conduit all face the same situation. Construction will either force the closure of Gordon Drive for a time or disrupt traffic.
"It will affect me because my property is right on Gordon," said Krishna Patel, who moved to Sioux City from Colorado in December after buying the Economy Inn Motel at 2921 Gordon Drive.
The conduit's large concrete input just east of Rustin Street is visible through the trees from the motel's parking lot. Patel received a letter about the upcoming meeting on Monday. It was the first she had heard about the proposed project. Now she wonders how the motel will survive if the streets past her motel are closed or realigned.
"Obviously I'm worried because I borrowed the money to buy this place, and now I get this letter," Patel said.
Conduit options
Many Sioux City residents probably don't even know the Bacon Creek conduit exists.
The creek flows west, roughly following Correctionville Road. Box culverts carry water beneath the ditch that runs along the north side of Gordon Drive before reaching the input at Rustin Street, between Gordon Drive and Correctionville Road and between Patel's motel and Gordon Auto Sales. From there, water flows west underground for 2,542 feet in a concrete 8-foot-by-10-foot box culvert 17 feet beneath Gordon Drive, then under Lewis Boulevard before flowing into the former Floyd River channel and into the Missouri River.
Built in 1909, the conduit, the southernmost of three conduits in the area, is showing its age. The concrete floor in some areas has eroded so badly that steel reinforcement bars are exposed. Rebar also is exposed in portions of the ceiling and walls.
A second conduit, known as the center conduit, built in the 1930s, inlets at Rustin Street, too, before branching to the north and running beneath Correctionville Road until it rejoins the south conduit in emptying into the old Floyd channel. A north conduit runs roughly parallel to Lewis Boulevard.
The city is considering replacing the center conduit, too, or abandoning it and combining it with the south one, raising the project cost from an estimated $24 million to $32 million.
"There's a debate on whether we should address the center one while we've got the other one all ripped up," said Dave Carney, the city's public works director.
Another option under consideration is moving the south conduit from beneath Gordon Drive to a route between Gordon and Correctionville Road. If that option were chosen, Gaskell's clinic would be right in the path. The Select Mart convenience store at 2825 Gordon Drive would be, too.
"It will affect business, there's no doubt about it," owner Ahsan Alahi, who has operated the store at that location for more than 15 years, said of the alternatives. "If they're totally going to close (Gordon), that will be a big effect. I need to learn more things, how they're going to do it, what they're going to do."
Preliminary plans call for replacing the conduit with a larger one measuring 16 feet by 10 feet and capable of handling 100% of the water if the city were to have a 100-year flooding event. The current conduit could take about 70% of the water in such an event, with the rest flowing over land.
Carney said the city looked into rehabilitating the conduit, but a 2012 study determined that installing anchor plates to stabilize it would reduce its water-carrying capacity.
Viaduct alternatives
Sioux City residents are much more familiar with the Gordon Drive viaduct.
At 3,970 feet long, the bridge spans several sets of busy railroad tracks, city streets and the Floyd River, providing a vital link from the east to downtown Sioux City. More than 20,000 vehicles cross the structure -- built in 1937, lengthened in 1963 and widened to four lanes in 1966 -- each day.
The IDOT considered replacing it sooner but chose to wait until the Interstate 29 expansion project through downtown was finished. With I-29 now completed, the viaduct has climbed up the priority list. Seeing that, the city asked if the IDOT would be interested in combining the viaduct and conduit projects into one because of the overlapping area.
The IDOT has taken the lead on studying and designing the project, which includes replacing the 56-foot-wide viaduct with a new one measuring 98 feet wide and estimated to cost $95 million-$106 million. The IDOT is looking into building the new viaduct on the south side of the current one or building the new viaduct in the same spot.
Both options have pros and cons, said Dakin Schultz, IDOT District 3 transportation planner.
A new viaduct to the south could enable the IDOT to leave the current one open to traffic during construction, though soil studies have yet to determine if the current viaduct could withstand construction next to it. That option would require realigning Gordon Drive and its intersection with Lewis Boulevard, likely impacting more property owners.
Building the new viaduct in the same path would shut down Gordon Drive for two years during demolition of the current viaduct and construction of the new one. Traffic would be detoured around the construction zone, but less right of way would have to be acquired.
"On a project like this, there's going to be property impact," Schultz said. "Gordon Drive is going to be impacted one way or the other."
Schultz said it's too soon to say which property owners would be impacted and how.
Dr. Ivan Salmons, co-owner of Tastee Inn & Out, said he has no doubt that the landmark drive-in restaurant that has been at 2610 Gordon Drive since 1955 would be affected under any alternative.
"It would obviously affect Tastee, just about anything they do," Salmons said.
He remembers previous paving and widening projects on Gordon Drive either deterring drive-up customers or taking portions of Tastee's frontage on Gordon Drive. It's stressful to think about the impact of a new project, especially considering his wife, Jean, a fixture at the restaurant, died in January.
"It's gut-wrenching, just having lost Jean recently and trying to keep something going that was near and dear to her heart," Salmons said. "We just have to wait and learn what's going on. We hope it won't negatively impact us too severely. It's a concern."
Waiting for answers
Both projects have several moving pieces and will be among the most complex in Sioux City's history.
A number of city utility lines run near or, in the case of a few sewer lines, through the conduit. The city will have to relocate those utilities while maintaining service. Detours must be planned. The busy intersection of Gordon Drive and Lewis Boulevard could face big changes.
The city also must keep an eye on the aging conduit's condition.
"I think we've got enough lifetime left in it to get to where we need," Carney said.
Schultz said soil, environmental and other studies are ongoing, and their findings likely will help eliminate alternatives. The IDOT hopes to have the project added to its next five-year construction plan, allowing for construction to begin as soon as 2027.
"Obviously, if we're going to try to get this into the program, we've got to have things pretty well settled by early 2022," Schultz said.
Before then, Schultz said at least one, maybe two, more meetings will be held to gather public input.
Eager for a final proposal, property owners wait to see if they'll need to relocate or to what extent the traffic past their businesses will be disrupted.
At age 71, Gaskell said he has no plans to retire anytime soon. He'll keep seeing patients while the final plans for Gordon Drive are made.
He has no other choice, he said, but joked that he's got plenty of experience.
"I spent four years in the military," he said. "I'm used to that: stand by and wait."