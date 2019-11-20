You are the owner of this article.
Gordon Drive, I-29 to close temporarily for sign work
Gordon Drive, I-29 to close temporarily for sign work

Interstate 29 construction 040119

Crews continue work on the Interstate 29 widening project April 1 at the Wesley Parkway interchange. Portions of I-29 and Gordon Drive will be temporarily closed in coming days in order to place overhead signs and trusses.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal file

SIOUX CITY -- The Iowa Department of Transportation will temporarily close portions of Gordon Drive and Interstate 29 in coming days in order to install overhead signs and trusses.

Eastbound Gordon Drive between Pearl and Pierce streets will be closed from 8 a.m. to noon on Friday for overhead sign work.

Northbound I-29 near Exit 148 downtown will be closed for approximately 20-minute intervals from 9 p.m. to midnight on Monday to place an overhead sign truss.

Both closures are part of the I-29 reconstruction project.

