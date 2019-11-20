Gordon Drive, I-29 to close temporarily for sign work

SIOUX CITY -- The Iowa Department of Transportation will temporarily close portions of Gordon Drive and Interstate 29 in coming days in order to install overhead signs and trusses.
Eastbound Gordon Drive between Pearl and Pierce streets will be closed from 8 a.m. to noon on Friday for overhead sign work.
Northbound I-29 near Exit 148 downtown will be closed for approximately 20-minute intervals from 9 p.m. to midnight on Monday to place an overhead sign truss.
Both closures are part of the I-29 reconstruction project.
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Loading&hellp;
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
×
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
+58
+58
+58
+58
+58
First courthouse
Courthouse construction
Courthouse construction
Courthouse drawing
Courthouse dome
'Western Architect'
'Western Architect'
Courthouse and City Hall
Woodbury County Courthouse
Courthouse interior
Light fixtures
Courthouse mail chute
Courthouse security
Courthouse elevators
Courtroom repairs
Courthouse terra cotta
Courthouse terra cotta
Election Watch Party
Courthouse repair
Courthouse architecture
Courthouse architecture
Courthouse exterior
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today