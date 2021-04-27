Gordon Drive ramp onto Lewis Blvd. to be closed Thursday

SIOUX CITY -- The ramp from eastbound Gordon Drive onto southbound Lewis Boulevard in Sioux City is scheduled to be closed temporarily Thursday.
The Iowa Department of Transportation said the replacement of an overhead sign will require the closure, scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, weather permitting.
