Gospel Mission sets drive-thru food box distribution in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- The Gospel Mission will offer free food boxes to the public Friday and Saturday.

Distribution will be 9 a.m.-noon on Friday and 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Saturday at the Gospel Mission, 500 Bluff St. Distribution is drive-thru only, and everyone picking up a box of food is asked to wear a mask.

Food boxes will be distributed Thursday to other local agencies and nonprofits serving those in need in our community, including The Salvation Army, Sunnybrook Hope Center, Meet the Need Siouxland and others.

Each box contains food items from local Midwest producers, including meat, milk, yogurt and more. These boxes are slightly larger than the ones in a previous shipment and contain more food per box. The food boxes are provided by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families Program, which addresses increased demand at food banks, community and faith-based organizations and other nonprofits as a result of COVID-19.