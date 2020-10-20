Gospel Mission to receive USDA shipment of food for distribution to needy

SIOUX CITY -- The Gospel Mission has been selected as the recipient of a semi-trailer containing food boxes from the Agriculture Department.

A USDA program will ship a semi-trailer of food boxes to the Gospel Mission in Sioux City for distribution to needy local residents. The Gospel Mission will be one of 28 Farmers to Families Program sites in Iowa.

The semi-trailer will arrive in Sioux City at approximately 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The Gospel Mission has arranged to have the trailer stop first at Sunnybrook Community Church at 5601 Sunnybrook Drive in order to use the church's Hope Center equipment to properly unload the food boxes. The boxes will then be transported to The Gospel Misson’s main office at 500 Bluff St. and kept in a refrigerated trailer, provided by Mid-States Utility/Keizer Refrigeration.

Each box weighs approximately 25 pounds and includes items from local Midwest producers, including bread, meat, milk, eggs, yogurt and fruit. There are typically about 1,100-1,200 boxes in the trailer.