Gospel Mission to receive USDA shipment of food for distribution to needy

SIOUX CITY -- The Gospel Mission has been selected as the recipient of a semi-trailer containing food boxes from the Agriculture Department.
A USDA program will ship a semi-trailer of food boxes to the Gospel Mission in Sioux City for distribution to needy local residents. The Gospel Mission will be one of 28 Farmers to Families Program sites in Iowa.
The semi-trailer will arrive in Sioux City at approximately 9 a.m. Wednesday.
The Gospel Mission has arranged to have the trailer stop first at Sunnybrook Community Church at 5601 Sunnybrook Drive in order to use the church's Hope Center equipment to properly unload the food boxes. The boxes will then be transported to The Gospel Misson’s main office at 500 Bluff St. and kept in a refrigerated trailer, provided by Mid-States Utility/Keizer Refrigeration.
Each box weighs approximately 25 pounds and includes items from local Midwest producers, including bread, meat, milk, eggs, yogurt and fruit. There are typically about 1,100-1,200 boxes in the trailer.
In addition to the Sunnybrook Hope Center, The Gospel Mission has reached out to other organizations for help distributing this food directly to those in need. Additional partners on this project are The Salvation Army and Meet the Need Siouxland, who is working to allocate boxes to additional agencies.
“We are extremely grateful to be blessed with this shipment”, said Paul Mahaffie, executive director for the Gospel Mission. “It will be such a relief to those in need who utilize our food pantry and kitchen, as well as those helped by other local organizations."
The Farmers to Families Food Box Program was designed to put American farmers and distributors back to work while addressing increased demand at food banks, community and faith-based organizations, and other nonprofits serving Americans in need as a result of COVID-19. Since its creation in May, the new program has delivered over 100 million boxes of fresh and nutritious food grown by American farmers to underserved families across the country.
