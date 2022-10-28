Gov. Pete Ricketts makes stop at Nebraska Tourism Conference in South Sioux city

SOUTH SIOUX CITY – The Nebraska Tourism Conference was held in South Sioux City this week with speakers and attendees visiting from all over the state.

Each year, the Nebraska Tourism Conference is held in a different location throughout the state.

Governor Pete Ricketts visited the conference on Thursday to hand out awards and speak with attendees. Ricketts said tourism is one of the bigger industries in Nebraska and has bounced back since the COVID-19 impact.

"We're here to really celebrate the great folks who help us create this great industry," he said.

This year the conference was held at the South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront. John Ricks, director of Nebraska Tourism, said the event is an opportunity for people to learn about the area and feature it.

"We like to think our conference is actually inviting people to sample a place," he said.

Ricketts and Ricks both said the Freedom Park is a great tourist spot in South Sioux City. Ricketts said Ponca State Park was the fifth biggest tourism destination in Nebraska last year with 944,000 visitors.

The conference is intended to gather community leaders to share ideas on different tourism-related topics such as accessibility, marketing and state highlights, Ricks said.

"It's been really successful, we're really happy with it," he said.

One of the keynote speakers was Cory Lee, an individual with spinal muscular atrophy who travels the world sharing his thoughts on accessibility in travel and travel locations.

Lee has traveled across all seven continents in his powered wheelchair and written a blog about the accessible and inaccessible travel he has done.

Ricks said Lee shared what a person in a powered wheelchair looks for when planning a trip.

Ricks said another of the highlights of the conference is the Merritt Reservoir located in Cherry County being designated the first "dark skies" park in the state. The designation comes from The International Dark Sky Association which certifies parks that have minimal light pollution.

Ricks said it's some of the darkest skies in the world and is interesting to people who are interested in astronomy or just want to experience the darkness.

He said people from large cities like New York and Chicago visit these parks to experience the lack of light pollution compared to their home cities.

"It's really humbling," he said.