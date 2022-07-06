Gov. Reynolds’ request to rehear abortion case rejected by Iowa Supreme Court

DES MOINES — New legal standards for potential abortion restrictions in Iowa must be argued first in front of a lower court judge, the Iowa Supreme Court has ruled.

The Iowa Supreme Court on Tuesday denied Gov. Kim Reynolds’ request to rehear a case involving a state law that requires a 24-hour waiting period before a woman can have an abortion.

The Iowa Supreme Court ruling is the latest legal domino to fall in the wake of rulings by the U.S. and Iowa Supreme Courts, which eliminated a woman’s access to abortion as a federal right and sent the issue to states.

With their state law-writing majorities in state government, statehouse Republicans are expected to further restrict if not outright ban abortions in Iowa.

Reynolds had requested the high court rehear the case so that Iowa Supreme Court justices could rule on what legal standard would be applied to future abortion regulations in the state.

The Iowa Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected that request, instead insisting the case return to the district court level, where the parties will argue before a district judge.

That district court judge’s ruling is likely to be appealed, and the case likely will return to the Iowa Supreme Court anyway, said legal expert Sally Frank, a law professor at Drake University.

Frank said the courts eventually will be asked to rule what type of legal standards should be applied to future abortion regulations: rational basis or undue burden. Frank said what kind of abortion restriction or ban statehouse Republicans propose likely will depend on which standard the state courts apply.

In the meantime, abortion remains legal in Iowa up until 20 weeks of pregnancy, as has been the case since 2017. However, the state law that requires a woman to wait 24 hours before having an abortion likely will go into effect soon.

Reynolds’ office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday afternoon.