SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Council members advanced a sewer rate hike Monday, even though Siouxland Chamber of Commerce President Chris McGowan told them they lacked robust support from industrial stakeholders for a projected $470 million rebuild of the city's aging wastewater treatment plant.

"As of today, you do not have the support of the major industrial users like you should have for this kind of investment. We're trying to bring that along," said McGowan, who requested a meeting between city staff, the chairman of McClure Engineering, the business community and representatives of Hazen and Sawyer, P.C., a Minneapolis environmental engineering firm hired by the city.

After two previous one-week deferrals, the council, by a vote of 4 to 0, approved the second reading of ordinance changes that would increase residential, commercial and industrial sewer rates. Three readings are required before any ordinance can pass.

Before abstaining from voting on the matter, Mayor Bob Scott said he wasn't going to vote "no," because he wants to make sure the city's employees working at the plant are protected. He said he wasn't going to vote "yes," because, "I don't think we've done a very good job."

"Even if we pass a rate increase, if that ends the discussion around here, I'm going to be terribly, terribly disappointed, because that's not the way we ought to do business. We ought to be a lot more open and not adversarial," he said. "This is the largest project that will ever come before the city. There will never be a project like this again."

Between the first and second readings, city staff revised the proposed sewer rate structure for industrial users. Industries would see a 5% increase effective July 1 and a 25% increase effective Jan. 1, 2024. Rates would jump 20% in FY 2025 and 2026, while in FY 2027 the increase would be 8.5%.

Rate increases for residential and commercial ratepayers remain unchanged from the first reading of the ordinance. Based on Hazen and Sawyer's outlook, those users would see an annual rate increase of 20% in FY 2024, which begins July 1, 10% in FY 2025 and 3% in fiscal years 2026 and 2027.

Last April, the council green-lighted a $617,700 consulting services agreement with Hazen and Sawyer to develop a comprehensive facility plan, which will guide the city's wastewater treatment services for the next two decades.

The rate increase would help the city rebuild the existing wastewater treatment plant, which is between 50 and 60 years old, in phases. The plant, 3100 S. Lewis Blvd., poses significant safety issues for city staff and has a history of compliance issues with the state.

In January of 2022, the Iowa DNR filed suit against the city over alleged repeated environmental violations at the plant, which dated back to March 2012. The city faces fines adding up to millions of dollars.

"Our workers are at risk, and I don't like that. That's not acceptable. We have to keep moving this project forward," Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore said. "The second thing that hasn't been mentioned in recent meetings that I've been in is the lawsuit that's been filed against the city in the spring of 2021. That is an actual lawsuit that we are facing, and it makes it even more compelling to try to at least get a second reading accomplished."

McGowan said he doesn't want anyone's safety to be jeopardized, either, but he noted the city's history is "unfortunately checkered in the area of wastewater."

"When we rush, mistakes get made. Our track record in wastewater in particular, whether it's biogas, or whether it's the hundreds of millions that we've already invested and we haven't seen that return," he said.