SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to approve a contract with a Sioux Falls gym equipment and bleacher dealer for 2,300 upper level seats for Lewis & Clark Park.

Combined Building Specialties (CBS) was the lone bidder on the ballpark's seating replacement project. CBS' bid of $429,000 came in at 1.1%, or $4,727, under the city engineer's estimate of $433,727.

According to city documents, the city expected to receive multiple bids for Hussey brand seats.

"It is unclear why multiple bids were not received," the documents stated.

The city replaced 770 seats in the stadium's lower bowl in time for the Sioux City Explorers' first weekend series of the 2023 season against the Kansas City Monarchs. The city-owned stadium, 3400 Line Drive, has 3,070 box and general admission seats.

The ballpark has been home to the Explorers since it opened in 1993. The distinctive red and blue seats had only been replaced one other time in the team's 30-year history.

The situation came to a head last year, when Explorers owner John Roost sent a letter to Mayor Bob Scott and the other four City Council members, in which he again asked the city to replace all of the ballpark's plastic seats. Roost described the seats as being in "serious and poor condition."

Roost said the deteriorating condition of the plastic seats presents a danger to fans and a financial liability for the team and city. He noted he was personally involved with extricating fans from failed seats at the stadium.

Replacement of the upper level seats is expected to be completed by May 1, 2024.