SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to award a contract to a Michigan mountain bike trail contractor for a natural surface trail project at Cone and Sertoma parks.

The public improvement project includes the construction of new shared-use trails, highly optimized bike-only trails and mountain bike amenities.

The Cone Park site, 3800 Line Drive, will be located adjacent to the Cone Park Lodge and will provide trailhead access to roughly 10.5 miles of new, sustainably constructed single-track shared use and bike-only trails, including an intermediate skills trail with prefabricated and natural skill features.

City documents state that Rock Solid Trail Contracting, LLC, of Copper Harbor, Michigan, was the lone bidder on the project with a total bid of $1,200,441.76, which includes a total base bid of $1,030,017.36 and a $170,424.40 alternate. The alternate consists of progressive lines.

Rock Solid Trail Contracting's sole bid plus the alternate is $66,837.76, or 5.9%, higher than the engineer's estimate of $1,133,604, according to the documents.

"The reason for the sole bid was primary due to the scope of the work that requires a company specialized in natural trail construction," the documents state. "Additionally, other contractors that specialize in this work did not bid due to existing project schedules."

If the council votes to award the contract, the project is expected to begin after the "Notice to Proceed" is issued. The project has an anticipated completion date of May 15, 2024.

The project will be funded with a combination of funding, including private contributions, general obligation bonds and grant funds. The total Capital Improvement Program project budget for design and construction is $3,010,000. Private contributions and grants make up $2,377,745 of the budget, while general obligation bonds account for $632,255.

During the winter, Cone Park offers a main hill and Blue Bunny Hill, a shorter hill designed for people of all ages. Visitors can also skate at the park's 5,400-square-foot refrigerated ice skating rink. Winter tubing first opened in December 2017. Summer tubing made its debut at the all-seasons park in June 2022.