SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council, by voting to approve its consent agenda Monday, green-lighted a three-month agreement between the city and a private firm for the management of the climbing wall at Long Lines Family Rec Center.

Charlotte, North Carolina-based Whitewater has been managing the climbing wall since June 1, 2022. The outdoor recreation and adventure sports company's current contract with the city was set to expire on June 30. The temporary contract with Whitewater will run through Sept. 30.

While a long-term management agreement is being negotiated, Whitewater will continue to receive a monthly management fee of $8,333 and retain all revenue from the operation and management of the facility. A long-term proposal, which would reduce the city's investment, could be brought back for council consideration as early as August.

"This is based on the terms of the previous contract and, then, we're working on negotiating more of a long-term contract," Sioux City Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore said. "So, for now, it's business as usual."

Salvatore previously told The Journal he thinks Whitewater revitalized local interest in climbing. However, he noted the financial structure associated with the wall's operations didn't improve as the city had hoped. The city wanted to see the payment to Whitewater reduced over time.

The management services agreement will be funded through the Long Lines Family Recreation Center operating budget, of which $100,000 has been approved in fiscal year 2024 for climbing wall management.

In May 2022, the council approved an agreement between the city and Whitewater for the management and operation of the climbing wall, which had become one of the "most underused and underpromoted recreational assets" under the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department. The city agreed to compensate Whitewater an annual payment of $100,000, plus all revenue for management of the climbing wall beginning July 1, 2022 and ending June 30, 2023.

The climbing wall, which was first unveiled to the public in March 2006, was produced and installed by Entre Prises USA Inc. of Bend, Oregon. It offers 5,900 square feet of climbing space. The main wall is 52 feet, 6 inches tall at its highest point. The competitive section is 42 feet tall and features a 12-foot overhang. The climbing wall is made of imprint and crystal plywood and includes a 13-foot tall free-standing boulder.

The wall took about two years from the initial planning stages to complete and ended up costing around $400,000. The city, private donations and a grant from Vision Iowa covered the cost of it.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rec center and climbing wall were closed to the public from March 13 to June 22, 2020. When the facility reopened, belaying services at the climbing wall could not be offered due to social distancing guidelines and limited staffing availability. Most of the part-time staff did not return after the long layoff.

Parks and Recreation staff began researching for and contacting private operators that could manage the climbing wall. Whitewater emerged as the lone interested party.

Whitewater's owner and upper management visited Sioux City in June 2021 and came to the conclusion that Siouxland was a promising market.