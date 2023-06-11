SIOUX CITY — Sioux City resident Cindie Gregg chokes up when she thinks about how beautiful Memorial Park Cemetery used to be with its green manicured lawns and welcoming floral-blooming entrance.

Today, Gregg said it's difficult visiting her father Donovan Myers' grave, which is located across from the pond on the 88-acre grounds on the city's east side.

"You drive in there now, it's so shoddy-looking. It's a heartache to me, because I feel like we're being taken advantage of," said Gregg, who found loved ones' graves unmown for the observance of Memorial Day. Her husband Jeff also has a handful of relatives buried at the cemetery, which is owned by Everstory Partners. The Bensalem, Pennsylvania-headquartered company serves more than 50,000 families in the United States and Puerto Rico annually through its 389 cemetery, funeral and cremation locations, according to its website.

Gregg said landscaping crews used to trim around headstones but quit doing that, so her husband has assumed the task for relatives. In years past, the couple even found some headstones caked in mud.

"This is the final resting place of our loved ones; and this is where we're going to be buried. What kind of state is it going to be in then?" she asked.

Gregg is among numerous citizens who have lodged complaints with city officials, called The Journal or signed a petition entitled "Save Memorial Park Cemetery" on change.org. The petition, which was created on May 23, had garnered more than 2,400 signatures by Friday morning.

"We have, with no success over a period of 18 to 20 years, watched this beautiful park deteriorate," the petition stated, citing potholed roads, neglected lawns, deactivated water spigots, as well as rotting signage, trees and the Tower of Legends landmark.

In a statement provided to The Journal on Thursday, Everstory said it is working to "address and resolve complaints as soon as possible with effective and corrective action."

"Please be assured that families visiting the cemetery will begin seeing significant improvements in the condition of the park," the statement said.

'Not my job'

The Friday before Memorial Day, Sioux City resident Bonnie Ullrich said she encountered knee-high weeds at Memorial Park, where her parents, brother and sister are buried.

"I put the flowers in vases. Then, I stood back and could hardly see the flowers because of the weeds and different stuff around," she said. "And, then, I put a little plaque by each of the graves with sayings on them. You couldn't see those at all. I was just very disappointed in the whole mess. It was sad to see that."

Linda Murkins, of Sioux City, described Memorial Park as "a mess" and called on Everstory to explain why the grass had not been mowed for the federal holiday.

"I delayed putting flowers out, thinking they would mow. Put the flowers out. When did they mow? Afterwards," said Murkins, whose husband, brother in-law and in-laws are all buried at the cemetery. "Then again, you have to take your blower out. You have to take your weedwhacker out. You have to take your water out to clean the stones. The grass is 3 to 4 inches high. I rake it up, but I refuse to put it in garbage cans and bring it home like I have done before. I'm not doing that. That's not my job."

StoneMor Inc., which rebranded as Everstory Partners in April, acquired the cemetery from Service Corporation International in 2007. Memorial Park is the only cemetery in Iowa currently owned by Everstory, per the company's website.

Memorial Park was founded in 1936. A corporation headed by F.K. Lytle and J.M. Gunnell purchased 40-acres on Old Highway 141 for the cemetery, according to a story published in The Journal on Sept. 28, 1947.

At the time of the article's publication, Memorial Park was in its second stage of development. The headline hailed the cemetery as one of Iowa's "beauty spots."

"The emerald lawns and artistically planned landscaping on the 70-acre tract bear witness to the theory of the founders that a cemetery should stress perpetual life and beauty," the article stated.

Complaints abound

During the council comments portion of the City Council's May 22 meeting, Mayor Bob Scott said the condition of the cemetery is the "single largest complaint" he has received over the past three months.

"You can't drive through it without bottoming out your car," he said.

Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore and Councilman Alex Watters also acknowledged that they have received complaints from citizens about Memorial Park.

"Quite frankly, it's a real lack of respect for deceased people -- the shape that cemetery's in," said Scott, who drafted a letter to Everstory Partners the day after the meeting.

The letter was addressed to Joseph Redling, who no longer serves as Everstory's president and CEO. Lilly Donohue was named to the top position and appointed to the company's board of directors last November, according to Everstory's website.

In the letter, Scott described Memorial Park's grounds as being in "an extreme state of disrepair due to a lack of maintenance," the trees as "becoming overgrown" and maintenance of greenspace as "severely lacking."

"Roadways within the cemetery are completely deteriorated with potholes and washouts, to the point of being dangerous to vehicles," he wrote.

Scott requested that Everstory devote additional resources to restoring the cemetery and stated "families who have entrusted their loved ones" to Everstory's care "deserve better."

Anne Westra, city communications and public engagement specialist, said Thursday that staff in City Manager Bob Padmore's office had not yet received a response from Everstory.

A pledge to improve conditions

When her husband Keith was alive, Murkins said he took care of several friends' graves at Memorial Park. She said he complained about conditions at the cemetery "years ago," but "got absolutely nowhere," even after meeting with a corporate representative who came up from Kansas City.

"Kansas City put poles on our relatives' area -- that told the grounds crew not to touch it. My husband would take care of it, which is ridiculous," said Murkins, who said the inability to find "good help" was the excuse offered up back then.

In its statement to The Journal, Everstory indicated that finding reliable landscaping contractors at the beginning of the season was "a very real issue" and noted that many businesses have faced similar challenges since the pandemic.

"However, we have now resolved that issue and immediate mowing and trimming in all areas of the cemetery is being undertaken and will continue throughout the season. We have additional help also coming in to provide pruning and trimming of broken trees, hedges and bushes, along with added property maintenance and groundskeeping services to help improve those areas of concern," the statement said.

Everstory said it is also implementing plans for additional security measures to mitigate vandalism and doing a full assessment of the cemetery's roads.

"We expect to select a contracting company very shortly and will then proceed with road repair and paving," the statement said.