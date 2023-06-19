SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Council, by approving its consent agenda on Monday, green-lighted façade improvements for a Historic Fourth Street building.

The council authorized a certificate of appropriateness for the former Aalfs Manufacturing building, 1005 Fourth St. Ho-Chunk. The economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, purchased the building in 2021, along with three other buildings in one of downtown's most popular districts.

"I think they're really honoring the memories of this building," Councilman Matthew O'Kane said before the vote.

Certificates of appropriateness are required by city code for proposed additions or modifications to buildings within Sioux City's historic districts.

Plans call for the five-story building to be remodeled into a mix-use structure with main level commercial space and upper-level residential units. The loading dock/canopy, north and east fire escapes and existing penthouse would be removed, under the proposal. The request also includes construction of a new rooftop patio and the installation of 19 windows into the west façade.

The building with a brick-and-stone edifice was built in 1890 by the Boston Investment Company in the Richardsonian Romanesque style. Its first occupant was the Sioux City Upholstering Company. Aalfs Manufacturing Company moved into the building around 1922.

Aalfs was initially a paint and wallpaper company. It later became a clothing company. Aalfs was sold in 2018 to Grupo Siete Leguas.

Orders cancelled

Also on the council's consent agenda was a resolution cancelling the city's outstanding purchase orders for two vehicles.

On Nov. 2, 2020, the city awarded a $78,654 purchase order to Thomas Bus Sales, Inc. of Des Moines, for a light-duty bus to replace an older bus that had exceeded its life expectancy. However, according to city documents, Sioux City Transit System and the Iowa Department of Transportation found Thomas Bus Sales, Inc. to be unresponsive concerning the status of orders.

"As soon as we get this money rescinded and reach out IDOT, we have the money available," Assistant City Manager Mike Collett said.

The other vehicle order, for a $28,126 Ford All Wheel Drive Explorer, was placed with Ed Stivers Ford, Inc. of Waukee, Iowa, on March 21, 2022. The vehicle was intended to replace an older Chevrolet Traverse that had reached the end of its expected useful life.

Ed Stivers Ford, Inc. notified City staff in November 2022 that Ford closed the order bank due to lack of production, according to city documents.

On Feb. 6, the vehicle purchase was re-bid, and the Council approved the purchase of a $27,600 Chevrolet Traverse.