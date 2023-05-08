SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Council voted unanimously Monday to approve a resolution to create a wastewater treatment plant reconstruction and design advisory committee.

The committee is being created as a formal mechanism to address concerns by users during the design stages of the plant's reconstruction. The committee's overall mission is to ensure the reconstruction addresses the needs of the community now and in the future.

During the council's May 1 meeting, Siouxland Chamber of Commerce President Chris McGowan warned that council members were jeopardizing their relationship with the business community if they didn't "tap the brakes" on a projected $470 million rebuild of the city's aging wastewater treatment plant. McGowan handed council members a proposal to form a workgroup or committee and asked that they revise the ordinance to include it. City Attorney Nicole DuBois advised that the proposal couldn't be part of the ordinance, but, perhaps, could be included in a resolution brought before the council at a subsequent meeting.

The committee will be made up of 15 members: the utilities director, wastewater treatment plant manager, city manager, city finance director, lead project manager of the selected engineering firm, two citizens of Sioux City, five members of the major industrial users, one member of the Chamber/The Siouxland Initiative, one representative of the sister cities and one member of the Sioux City Council.

No one representing industrial users addressed council members during Monday's meeting. However, Mayor Bob Scott asked whether the council would be picking the committee's five industrial members.

"What we're hoping is the industrial users amongst themselves will identify five members. It will then be confirmed by the council," City Manager Bob Padmore told Scott.

Councilman Alex Watters said a citizen already reached out to him and expressed interest in serving on the committee. Citizens wanting to fill two seats on the committee can fill out an application, which will be provided by the City Clerk's Office.

"There will be an application. They can email, call, whatever they need to do," City Clerk Lisa McCardle said.

Monthly committee meetings will be held as soon as the engineering design firm is selected. Subcommittees could also be formed to address specific areas of the project, according to city documents.

The plant, 3100 S. Lewis Blvd., would be rebuilt in phases. It currently poses significant safety issues for city staff and has a history of compliance issues with the state. In January 2022, the Iowa DNR filed suit against the city over alleged repeated environmental violations at the plant, which dated back to March 2012. The city faces fines adding up to millions of dollars.

The city would pay for the wastewater treatment plant project with a combination of funding, including residential, commercial and industrial rate increases and American Rescue Plan Act dollars. The city received $40.6 million from ARPA, a COVID relief package signed by President Biden in March 2021.

Industries will see a 5% sewer rate increase effective July 1 and a 25% increase effective Jan. 1, 2024. Rates are slated to jump 20% in FY 2025 and 2026, while in FY 2027 the increase will be 8.5%. Residential and commercial ratepayers will see an annual rate increase of 20% in FY 2024, which begins July 1, 10% in FY 2025 and 3% in fiscal years 2026 and 2027.