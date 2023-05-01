SIOUX CITY -- Before Sioux City Council members approved the third and final reading of a sewer rate hike Monday, Siouxland Chamber of Commerce President Chris McGowan warned they were jeopardizing their relationship with the business community if they didn't "tap the brakes."

After more than an hour of discussion, which became heated at times, the council ultimately voted 4 to 0 to approve third reading. Mayor Bob Scott was absent from the meeting.

McGowan, who was representing industrial users, asked the council to defer action on the ordinance changes, which would increase residential, commercial and industrial sewer rates, for one week. The council previously voted to delay the second reading of the sewer rate hike twice, before passing it on April 24.

"I have not received one valid answer about why this has to happen today, as opposed to a week from today," McGowan said. "I can tell you what will happen if it doesn't -- that you have jeopardized your relationship with the business community that came to the table to negotiate with representatives in good faith."

During the meeting, McGowan also asked the council to approve a resolution to form a workgroup, which he said would show the city's commitment to collaborating with industrial stakeholders on a projected $470 million rebuild of the city's aging wastewater treatment plant. The workgroup would include public and private sector leaders, as well as outside consultants, state officials and the federal congressional delegation, according to McGowan.

The proposal, which McGowan handed to council members on Monday, came out of an April 28 meeting of public and private sector leaders, which Scott and Councilwoman Julie Schoenherr attended.

"I'm trying to make sure that we're working together, that we're not being adversarial, that it's not one side dictating how this is going to work," McGowan said.

McGowan told the council that moving the rate increase forward would force major industrial users to examine what they can do with pretreatment to avoid the rate increase, meaning the city would have fewer users footing the bill.

"The second thing that will happen is that it will have a deleterious effect on our ability to recruit more businesses to this community," he said.

Between the first and second readings, city staff revised the proposed sewer rate structure for industrial users. Industries will see a 5% increase effective July 1 and a 25% increase effective Jan. 1, 2024. Rates will jump 20% in FY 2025 and 2026, while in FY 2027 the increase will be 8.5%. Rate increases for residential and commercial ratepayers remained unchanged from the first reading of the ordinance. Those users will see an annual rate increase of 20% in FY 2024, which begins July 1, 10% in FY 2025 and 3% in fiscal years 2026 and 2027.

Last April, the council green-lighted a $617,700 consulting services agreement with Hazen and Sawyer, P.C., a Minneapolis environmental engineering firm, to develop a comprehensive facility plan, which will guide the city's wastewater treatment services for the next two decades. The rate increase would help the city rebuild the existing wastewater treatment plant, which is between 50 and 60 years old, in phases.

The plant, 3100 S. Lewis Blvd., poses significant safety issues for city staff and has a history of compliance issues with the state. In January of 2022, the Iowa DNR filed suit against the city over alleged repeated environmental violations at the plant, which dated back to March 2012. The city faces fines adding up to millions of dollars.

Tom Pingel, the city's utility director in charge of the plant, said the Iowa DNR will not allow the city to undersize the plant. He said the first phase isn't about capacity, but getting the plant back to the way it was when it was constructed.

"Everything's online. One breakdown right now, we're back in violation," said Pingel, who noted the city can establish local load limits for industrial users, which would cost those users more than the pretreatment. "The council has always been trying to get the plant capacity increased. If we want to take that capacity down, it's going to be a long, treacherous road. And, it's not beneficial towards the industries, our residents or our community."

McGowan questioned how the plant fell into such a state of disrepair under the watch of the DNR and Environmental Protection Agency.

"And, now, they're the ones that put a gun to our head and say, 'You have to act right now?' I don't buy that. I don't accept that," he said.

Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore said he doesn't understand why there's a "distrust." He said the council has committed to working with industrial users.

"We don't have a gun to our head. There's a lawsuit that's been filed in court. That's the real deal," he said. "I will commit to this working group. I have committed to this working group. I have reached out to the industrial users. For anyone to say, 'Dan, you're not listening to the industrial users. Dan, You're not committing to working with us ' -- that's where the mistake's being made. That's what's wrong."

In addition to the rate increase, the city would pay for the wastewater treatment plant project with American Rescue Plan Act dollars. The city received $40.6 million from ARPA, a COVID relief package signed by President Biden in March 2021. McGowan believes the city could qualify for funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which invests more than $50 billion through the EPA's water infrastructure programs.

"The Siouxland Chamber delegation that will be in Washington, D.C., the 17th and 18th of this month, will be working to do everything that we can to make sure our congressional delegation looks at this as a top priority," he said.