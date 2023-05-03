CHEROKEE, Iowa — During a press conference at the Cherokee Regional Medical Center on Wednesday morning, Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird called the opioid crisis one of the greatest threats facing people today.

"It's in the cities, the suburbs, the rural areas," Bird said. "More Americans have died in the opioid crisis than World War I and II combined."

Bird was in attendance for a discussion of the "Billion Pill Pledge" with representatives from the local hospital and Goldfinch Health, a care provider focused on alternative treatments to opioid prescriptions for post-surgery patients.

The plan and its effectiveness

The campaign is aimed at removing one billion pills from medicine cabinets in the U.S. and is funded by money Iowa received from a 2022 settlement with opioid manufacturers Teva and Allergan, as well as CVS, Walmart, and Walgreens pharmacies. Iowa is eligible to receive up to $345 million, over a multi-year period, according to the Iowa Attorney General website.

Cherokee Regional was the first Iowa hospital to join the "Billion Pill Pledge," according to John Greenwood, the co-founder and chief operating officer of Goldfinch.

"We've avoided 263 pills per Cherokee city block, per year, which is approximately 10,000 pills," said Greenwood, describing how prevention work in Cherokee has panned out thus far.

Greenwood said one approach of Goldfinch is to try and provide patients with surgery care kits which include hydration and medication such as acetaminophen and ibuprofen. He said those, in tandem, can help, greatly, with pain maintenance.

"(We've) seen a 69% average prescription reduction," Greenwood said. "No one came back to the ER with pain."

More broadly, Greenwood said his organization does hospital and provider consultation and care plan optimization. They also work to hire remote nurses to help patients when they go home from surgery so that they have a better understanding of their pain medication.

Dr. John Greaves, a podiatric surgeon at Cherokee Regional, who was on the press conference panel with Bird and Greenwood, added that the campaign has already produced better recoveries.

"Programs like this are important for our state and for our patient care," Greaves said.

Since Cherokee Regional helped kick off the "Billion Pill Pledge," Greenwood said 15 hospitals in the state have either implemented the plan or have a start date set for implementation.

Gateway drugs, punishments and preventions

While addressing those in attendance, Bird said opioids such as oxycodone and oxymorphone can act as gateways to more powerful drugs such as heroin and fentanyl. In the 2023 Iowa legislative session, state lawmakers have moved toward increasing penalties for the distribution of drugs when it results in an overdose. Bird has been a major proponent of House File 595.

"Drugs are too accessible," Bird said at the event.

If signed into law, a distributor would get three times the sentence otherwise imposed by law if they sell or provide a drug to a person that results in their death. The sentence would be doubled if the sale results in serious bodily injury. A person who manufactures a drug in the presence of a minor, or sells a drug to a minor, would get twice the penalty otherwise imposed by law. In addition, the bill would raise the sentence for selling or manufacturing fentanyl.

A 2021 Scientific American opinion piece from Maia Szalavitz, who's written extensively about opioids, said the crisis, which has most greatly impacted people between the ages of 24 and 35, was initially fueled by drug companies, such as Purdue Pharma (the maker of OxyContin), who "convinced gullible doctors to prescribe the unneeded opioids."

When asked how health care providers and hospitals are now working to prevent pharmaceutical company capture, Cherokee Regional CEO and President Gary Jordan said his hospital limits access to pharma reps and only invites companies to come and talk about products the hospital believes will be appropriate for it.

"A lot of it has been changing," Jordan said.

"It's getting better as far as the prescribing goes but illicit use is getting worse," Greenwood added.