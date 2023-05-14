SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux Falls, S.D., developer plans to convert a former downtown Sioux City hotel into a multi-family residential property.

Jeremy Roemen, of Floyd River Flats, LLC, purchased the former Ramada Inn, 130 Nebraska St., in early 2022. He plans to invest roughly $5 million to convert the property into 47 residential units and 7,200 square feet of commercial space.

The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to approve a development agreement and minimum assessment agreement with Floyd River Flats.

City documents state that city staff has worked extensively with the developer on a plan for landscaping and façade treatments to improve the appearance of the property, which is located at one of downtown's most prominent entrances.

As part of the proposed development agreement and minimum assessment agreement, Floyd River Flats will commit to the following:

Investing $5 million to convert the existing property to a mixed-use multi-family residential property with leasable commercial space on the first floor

Entering into a minimum assessment agreement of $956,000 on the commercial portion of the building and $3,850,000 on the residential portion of the building beginning Jan. 1, 2023, and continuing for a period of 10 years

Constructing the exterior improvements to adhere to the rendering and elevation plans included in the development agreement

The city, in turn, will provide 75% property tax rebates on the new incremental taxes created by the value added to the property for a period of 10 years. The total assistance for the project is estimated at $398,000, according to the documents.