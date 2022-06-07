J.D. Scholten among Iowa legislature advancing, unopposed, to November general election

SIOUX CITY -- J.D. Scholten didn't have much to sweat as Tuesday's primary election results for the Iowa legislature rolled in.

The Democratic candidate for House District 1, which takes in parts of Sioux City's west and north sides, had no primary challenger and will advance to the November ballot where he won't see any competition from the Republican party. Though this cycle saw redistricting due to the U.S. Census, House District 1 is similar to the current district represented by Democratic Rep. Chris Hall, who decided not to seek another term after more than a decade in office.

The unopposed

Scholten is one of several Siouxland candidates who, with a non-competitive Tuesday win, will advance to an all-but-certain victory on November 8.

State Sen. Jason Schultz (R-Schleswig) effectively punched his ticket for a November win in Senate District 6 which includes the cities of Carroll, Denison, Harlan and Ida Grove. As did Salix resident Kevin Alons, who appears set to represent Senate District 7 which is comprised of: Anthon, Correctionville, Hinton, Kingsley, Moville, Onawa, Sloan and Whiting, among other towns and cities.

Finally, Rep. Tom Jeneary (R-Le Mars) will join Schultz and Alons as presumptive November winners. Jeneary faces no challengers in House District 3. That district runs as far east as Granville and also makes room for Hawarden, Le Mars, Orange City and Westfield. At one point, Jeneary would've faced a challenge from fellow Republican House member Skyler Wheeler until Wheeler opted to run in House District 4 instead.

The showdowns

Tuesday night, there were six candidates in Siouxland had no challengers in their primaries but will now see competition in the fall.

Iowa Senate District 1's general election will pit Democratic incumbent Jackie Smith, who's been in office since 2019, against Republican Rocky DeWitt (a current member of the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors first elected in 2016). Their district takes up the northern half of the Sioux City area as well as Leeds, Springdale and Lawton.

In Iowa House District 2, Rep. Steve Hansen (D-Sioux City) didn't have anything to worry about as primary results rolled in. But, on the general election ballot, Hansen will have to go up against Republican challenger Bob Henderson. For the 2020 cycle, Hansen defeated Henderson in a House District 14 race to rejoin the legislature after two decades away. Now, as a result of redistricting, the two men are running in a different district which includes a northeastern chunk of Sioux City and Lawton, Leeds and Springdale.

For House District 6, which features such cities as Sioux Rapids, Spencer and Storm Lake, Rep. Megan Jones (R-Sioux Rapids) will run against Democrat James Eliason of Storm Lake. Jones has been in office since 2013 and is presently the representative for Iowa House District 2.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.