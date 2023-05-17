SIOUX CITY — In about four months time, the 2023 session for the Iowa Legislature covered a whole lot of ground.

From Jan. 9 through May 4, the Iowa House and Iowa Senate voted on, or passed, bills pertaining to: private school tuition assistance, gender-affirming care for minors, books in schools, child labor laws, property taxes, caps on commercial vehicle lawsuits, pit bulls, pipelines and plenty more.

With the session having now adjourned, The Journal checked up on seven Siouxland legislators to see how they voted on key issues and ask about what they saw as the biggest successes and disappointments of the term.

Kevin Alons Kevin Alons is a Republican who resides in Salix and represents Senate District 7. He is in his first term in the Iowa Senate.

Kevin Alons is a Republican who resides in Salix and represents Senate District 7. He is in his first term in the Iowa Senate.

Key votes

Education savings accounts: Yes

Property tax reductions: Yes

Gender affirming health care ban for minors: Yes

Restrictions on LGBTQ topics, school library books: Yes

Loosening child labor laws: Yes

Bills sponsored

Senate File 162: Creates uniform citation schedules for exceeding weight limits on an axle or vehicle (Signed into law as Senate File 359).

Senate File 395: Bars the HHS Department from requiring a person who receives a vaccine to submit to statewide or federal reporting or tracking (did not pass).

Senate Resolution 5: A nonbinding resolution calling on the federal government to investigate the origins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus (did not pass).

Successes of the session:

"Education Savings Accounts were the biggest success for the legislature and the state, given that it was an issue that spanned multiple years, was a top agenda item of Governor Reynolds and I believe will spur on innovation, accountability and increased educational options and choice for Iowa’s students and parents. I had a personal objective to ensure the Iowa Poison Control Center, based in Sioux City, obtained sufficient resources to remain effective and funded – an issue that had grown critical in recent years. Sufficient additional resources were appropriated in the FY2024 budget, which came through the Health and Human Services Department, a committee in the Senate I had asked to serve on and was happy to advocate for."

Disappointments from the session:

"Following my experience with the vaccine mandate imposed on the Department of Defense over the past few years, I had hoped to see some type of Personal Medical Freedom law passed in Iowa. I believe we must ensure we never again see this type of unconstitutional and unethical mandate, where people lose their jobs, can’t get medical services or see their loved ones in the hospital ever again. Unfortunately we did not move on this concept but I remain committed to this important protection for Iowa’s citizens."

Lynn Evans Lynn Evans is a Republican who resides in Aurelia and represents Senate District 3. He is an educator and in his first term in the Iowa Senate.

Lynn Evans is a Republican who resides in Aurelia and represents Senate District 3. He is an educator and in his first term in the Iowa Senate.

Key votes

Education savings accounts: No

Property tax reductions: Yes

Gender affirming health care ban for minors: Yes

Restrictions on LGBTQ topics, school library books: Yes

Loosening child labor laws: Yes

Bills sponsored

Senate File 270: Changes the charge for accessory after the fact to murder and solicitation to murder from an aggravated misdemeanor to a class D felony (did not pass).

Senate File 397: Allows alleged fathers to initiate processes and tests to establish paternity for the purposes of child support (did not pass).

Senate File 382: Requires entities that sell water extracted in Iowa to people outside the state to report certain information to the Iowa DNR (did not pass).

Successes of the session:

"SF 514, the reorganization of state government going from 37 cabinet-level departments to 16. This will improve efficiency and elevate services for Iowans. HF718 addresses property tax rates allowing property owners to keep more of their hard earned money. Both of these historic bills are notable successes coming out of this legislative session."

Disappointments from the session:

"While we made some moves to improve access to mental health and health care in rural Iowa during this past session, there is still more work to be done."

Megan Jones Megan Jones is a Republican who resides in Sioux Rapids and represents House District 6. She is an attorney and in her sixth term in the Iowa House.

Megan Jones is a Republican who resides in Sioux Rapids and represents House District 6. She is an attorney and in her sixth term in the Iowa House.

Key votes

Education savings accounts: Yes

Property tax reductions: Yes

Gender affirming health care ban for minors: No

Restrictions on LGBTQ topics, school library books: No

Loosening child labor laws: Yes

Bills sponsored

House File 28: Makes it a felony to use fake movie prop money for purchases (did not pass).

House File 43: Abolishes county compensation boards (did not pass).

House File 50: Requires insurance companies to cover eating disorder treatment (did not pass).

Successes of the session:

"We worked together. And it might not always seem like that. We have all these fiery debates, but quite honestly, between 80 and 90% of the bills that we pass are bipartisan. And I think some of those that really shined through, the property tax bill. It took a long time to get to where that bill was, and previous versions of the bill had had a lot of concerns. We worked with Republicans and Democrats and senators and heard feedback from back home about what we need to be doing there, and I think that's really one of the best bills we passed this session."

Disappointments from the session:

"This was a tough session for a lot of us. I wasn't here just to press the “yes” button and go home. I heard from folks on a lot of different issues and really tried hard to piece together better legislation or water it down so that it could be more palatable for folks back home. I'm so very disappointed in tort reform. What we learned from medical malpractice is that there are ways to make a better bill, and I really thought that shined through in the trucker tort reform, where we were able to find a more reasonable common ground for folks. Ultimately, I think we made a better bill because we were the loyal opposition."

J.D. Scholten J.D. Scholten was elected to serve a first term for Iowa House District 1 on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

J.D. Scholten is a Democrat who resides in Sioux City and represents House District 1. He is a freelance paralegal/consultant and former minor league baseball player. He is serving his first term in the Iowa House, and previously ran unsuccessfully for U.S. Congress in Iowa’s 4th Congressional District.

Key Votes:

Education savings accounts: No

Property tax reductions: Yes

Gender affirming health care ban for minors: No

Restrictions on LGBTQ topics, school library books: No

Loosening child labor laws: No

Bills sponsored:

House File 577: Ends baseball blackouts in Iowa.

House File 587: Establishes the right to repair electronic devices, appliances and vehicles.

House File 696: Allows the labor commissioner to investigate suspected wage theft without a formal complaint.

Successes of the session:

"Maybe mark it up under my sports background where I don’t remember my wins as much as my losses or maybe the difficulty it was to have a front row ticket to see the state that I love become radicalized, but I’m having difficulty coming up with a 'success' outside of making it through my first year and it being an honor to be there representing Sioux City."

Disappointments from the session:

"I have two. First, the voucher bill. It’s the most fiscally irresponsible bill ever passed in Iowa. It’s going to hurt public schools, including Sioux City where the school board says it will cut funding by 8%. Secondly, all of the major/controversial bills are not coming from Iowa voters, it’s national GOP billionaires funding these things. Less national crap and more listening to Iowans!"

Jacob Bossman Jacob Bossman is a Republican who resides in Sioux City and represents House District 14. He is a member of U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley’s staff a…

Jacob Bossman is a Republican who resides in Sioux City and represents House District 14. He is a member of U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley’s staff and in his first term in the Iowa House.

Key votes

Education savings accounts: Yes

Property tax reductions: Yes

Gender affirming health care ban for minors: Yes

Restrictions on LGBTQ topics, school library books: Yes

Loosening child labor laws: Yes

Bills sponsored

House File 179: Allows a licensed optometrist to inject local anesthetic (signed into law as HF347).

House File 506: Increases tax incentives for workforce housing (did not pass).

House File 242: Establishes daylight savings time as the year-round time in Iowa (did not pass).

Successes of the session: Was not able to respond.

Disappointments from the session: Was not able to respond.

Zach Dieken Zachary Dieken is a Republican who resides in Granville and represents House District 5. He is an Iowa State Trooper and in his first term in …

Zachary Dieken is a Republican who resides in Granville and represents House District 5. He is an Iowa State Trooper and in his first term in the Iowa House.

Key votes

Education savings accounts: Yes

Property tax reductions: Yes

Gender affirming health care ban for minors: Yes

Restrictions on LGBTQ topics, school library books: Yes

Loosening child labor laws: Yes

Bills sponsored

House File 299: Repeals law allowing surveyors to enter private property without permission (did not pass).

House File 576: Bans the Iowa Utilities Board from approving pipelines for carbon dioxide sequestration (did not pass).

House File 298: Directs the Department of Health and Human Services to study the effects of environmental contaminants on human fertility and the human endocrine system (did not pass).

Successes of the session: Was not able to respond.

Disappointments from the session: Was not able to respond.

Jeff Taylor Jeff Taylor is a Republican who resides in Sioux Center and represents Senate District 2. He is a political science professor and in his first…

Jeff Taylor is a Republican who resides in Sioux Center and represents Senate District 2. He is a political science professor and in his first term in the Iowa Senate.

Key votes

Education savings accounts: Yes

Property tax reductions: Yes

Gender affirming health care ban for minors: Yes

Restrictions on LGBTQ topics, school library books: Yes

Loosening child labor laws: No

Bills sponsored

Senate File 101: Repeals eminent domain authority for hazardous liquid pipelines (did not pass).

Senate File 103: Requires landowner consent to enter into easement negotiations with hazardous liquid pipeline companies (did not pass).

Senate File 104: Requires pipeline companies to obtain 90% of their route through voluntary easement before being granted eminent domain authority (did not pass).

Successes of the session: Was not able to respond.

Disappointments from the session: Was not able to respond.