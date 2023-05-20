On the podcast this week, the showdown that wasn’t and what it means for the Republican presidential nomination, and the growing roster for Joni Ernst’s “Roast and Ride” fundraiser.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day's deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s Des Moines Bureau Chief Erin Murphy and features Gazette Deputy Bureau Chief Tom Barton, Lee Des Moines Bureau Chief Caleb McCullough, and Jared McNett of the Sioux City Journal.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert and the music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Helforstout and Copperhead.