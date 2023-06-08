SIOUX CITY — Nicotine and tobacco use of all varities was dealt a blow Thursday when the Siouxland District Health Department announced that Sioux City would no longer allow such consumption on city property.

"City property refers to any city owned building or grounds, including parks, swimming pools, trails, and baseball and soccer fields," the Health Department said in a post to Facebook.

Under the guidelines, smoking, vaping and using other tobacco and nicotine products would only be allowed on sidewalks in the public right of way, in privately-owned vehicles and in lots that are at least 25-feet away from the entrance of an adjacent building.

Previously, the local policy was to not allow smoking on city grounds.

"It was not a comprehensive tobacco and nicotine policy," Anais Mares, tobacco prevention coordinator for Woodbury County said.

To note the change, the Siouxland District Health Department placed signagea around town saying "Tobacco and nicotine free" and displaying three red no symbols.