SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to green-light façade improvements for a Historic Fourth Street Building.

According to city documents, Beau Fey, of BluStone Architecture, has requested that the council authorize a certificate of appropriateness for the former Aalfs Manufacturing building, 1005 Fourth St. Ho-Chunk, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, purchased the building in 2021, along with three other buildings in one of downtown's most popular districts.

Certificates of appropriateness are required by city code for proposed additions or modifications to buildings within Sioux City's historic districts.

Plans call for the five-story building to be remodeled into a mix-use structure with main level commercial space and upper-level residential units. The loading dock/canopy, north and east fire escapes and existing penthouse would be removed, under the proposal. The request also includes construction of a new rooftop patio and the installation of 19 windows into the west façade.

The building with a brick-and-stone edifice was built in 1890 by the Boston Investment Company in the Richardsonian Romanesque style. Its first occupant was the Sioux City Upholstering Company. Aalfs Manufacturing Company moved into the building around 1922.

Aalfs was initially a paint and wallpaper company. It later became a clothing company. Aalfs was sold in 2018 to Grupo Siete Leguas.

In other business

The Council is expected to vote Monday on cancelling the city's outstanding purchase orders for two vehicles.

On Nov. 2, 2020, the city awarded a $78,654 purchase order to Thomas Bus Sales, Inc. of Des Moines, for a light-duty bus to replace an older bus that had exceeded its life expectancy.

"Sioux City Transit System and the Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT) have found Thomas Bus Sales, Inc. to be unresponsive concerning the status of orders. IDOT has stated transit agencies do have the option to cancel those orders and place them with another vendor on the statewide transit procurement list," the agenda item stated.

The other vehicle order, for a $28,126 Ford All Wheel Drive Explorer, was placed with Ed Stivers Ford, Inc. of Waukee, Iowa, on March 21, 2022. The vehicle was intended to replace an older Chevrolet Traverse that had reached the end of its expected useful life.

"Ed Stivers Ford, Inc. notified City staff in November 2022 that Ford closed the order bank due to lack of production," the agenda item stated.

On Feb. 6, the vehicle purchase was re-bid, and the Council approved the purchase of a $27,600 Chevrolet Traverse.

T-hangar contract

The Council will also be asked Monday to approve a $974,568.37 contract with a Sioux City contractor for a project at the Sioux Gateway Airport-Brigadier General Bud Day Field.

The contractor will build a new apron (a place where airplanes are parked) and a taxilane connector for the airport's Northeast T-Hangar Development.

Five bids were received for this project. The lowest was from K&S Contracting, LLC of Sioux City, whose bid was 18.93% below the engineer's estimate.

The project is expected to be funded with Iowa Commercial Aviation Infrastructure Funding Grant money.