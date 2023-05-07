SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to approve a resolution to create a wastewater treatment plant reconstruction and design advisory committee.

According to city documents, the committee is being proposed to create a formal mechanism to address concerns by users during the design stages of the plant's reconstruction. The committee's overall mission will be to ensure that the reconstruction addresses the needs of the community now and in the future.

During the council's last meeting, Siouxland Chamber of Commerce President Chris McGowan warned council members that they were jeopardizing their relationship with the business community if they didn't "tap the brakes" on a projected $470 million rebuild of the city's aging wastewater treatment plant and delay third and final reading of an ordinance that will increases sewer rates beginning July 1.

McGowan handed council members a proposal to form a workgroup or committee and asked that they revise the ordinance to include it. City Attorney Nicole DuBois advised that the proposal couldn't be part of the ordinance, but, perhaps, could be included in a resolution brought before the council at a subsequent meeting.

"I'd like to have that put on a near future agenda so that we can give proper notice to the public of what we're considering about forming a group," Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore said at that time.

McGowan responded, "I'm perfectly fine with that as long as third reading is suspended until such time. Anything short of that, Dan, blows up this negotiation."

In spite of objections from the business community, the council went ahead and approved third and final reading by a vote of 4 to 0. Mayor Bob Scott was absent from the meeting.

Upon the formation of the committee, a work plan to look at the scope of the project and cost issues would be developed, according to the documents. The city is proposing that the committee be made up of 15 members: the utilities director, wastewater treatment plant manager, city manager, city finance director, lead project manager of the selected engineering firm, two citizens of Sioux City, five members of the major industrial users, one member of the Chamber/The Siouxland Initiative, one representative of the sister cities and one member of the Sioux City Council.

"Input will be received from the group to ensure that all factors are being considered in the design and sizing of the plant and to ensure that rates in place are adjusted to meet the financial needs for the reconstruction," the documents stated. "This committee will provide valuable input to the city and design engineer as the project is designed."

If the committee is approved, monthly meetings will be held as soon as the engineering design firm is selected. Subcommittees could also be formed to address specific areas of the project, according to the documents.

The plant, 3100 S. Lewis Blvd., would be rebuilt in phases. It currently poses significant safety issues for city staff and has a history of compliance issues with the state. In January 2022, the Iowa DNR filed suit against the city over alleged repeated environmental violations at the plant, which dated back to March 2012. The city faces fines adding up to millions of dollars.

The city would pay for the wastewater treatment plant project with a combination of funding, including the rate increase and American Rescue Plan Act dollars. The city received $40.6 million from ARPA, a COVID relief package signed by President Biden in March 2021.

Industries will see a 5% sewer rate increase effective July 1 and a 25% increase effective Jan. 1, 2024. Rates are slated to jump 20% in FY 2025 and 2026, while in FY 2027 the increase will be 8.5%. Residential and commercial ratepayers will see an annual rate increase of 20% in FY 2024, which begins July 1, 10% in FY 2025 and 3% in fiscal years 2026 and 2027.

McGowan previously said he believes the city could also qualify for funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which invests more than $50 billion through the EPA's water infrastructure programs.