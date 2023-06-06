SIOUX CITY — As part of his work with the Sioux City division of the Iowa Task Force 1 Search and Rescue Team, Lt. Joe Rodriguez has done extensive, specialized training on how to navigate structure collapses.

Rodriguez said the collapsed Davenport apartment building he and 12 other area personnel had to sift through from Friday morning through Monday was bigger and had significantly more debris than other structures he and his fellow crewmembers have been in.

"There's a lot more rubble. A lot of steel. A lot of perimeters. We had to maintain the safety of our crews and everybody in that situation. We had to wear everything we normally wear plus our respirators and everything that goes with it."

Thirteen total members of the Sioux City branch of Iowa Task Force 1's Search and Rescue Team deployed to Davenport, before about 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 1, to find and locate three residents of the Davenport apartments which collapsed around 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 28. The deployment came after the Iowa Department of Homeland Security notified the Sioux City team at 3:26 p.m. that their assistance was needed.

Rodriguez said his team, which included members of Sioux City Fire Rescue and crews from surrounding communities, met up with its Cedar Rapids counterpart at 6:30 a.m, Friday morning and then worked a shift from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

"Then the other half of the team relieved us for the night operation. Continuous 24 hour operations," Rodriguez said.

He said the biggest issue with all of the rubble was making sure everyone was safe at all times. According to Rodriguez, the scene had structural engineers monitoring the movement of the building and heavy equipment to remove possible debris in the floors above the rescue teams.

"There were engineers constantly monitoring the building for any shifting in those areas."

On Monday morning, Jeff Bladel, the Davenport police chief, announced emergency workers had recovered the bodies of Branden Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien from the rubble of the Davenport. The Quad City Times reported that Colvin Sr. was found Saturday, Ryan Hitchcock was found Sunday and Daniel Prien was found early Monday morning. Families of all three were contacted.

"We wanted those families to have that closure ... It was very important for us as a team when we came together" Rodriguez said about the mission. "Now they're able to move on with the grieving process."

At the Monday press conference in Davenport, the city's mayor, Mike Matson said officials were "looking into a 911 call which was placed May 27, in which the caller said he had heard the building wall was bulging and could be dangerous" (per the Quad City Times).