SIOUX CITY — There are not enough hands to treat all of the dental pain in Siouxland, according to Dr. Ashley Huber.

Siouxland Community Health Center's dental clinic, which Huber directs, prioritizes pediatric patients and has a limited number of slots reserved for emergencies. Huber said it's not uncommon for adult Medicaid patients to trek to a local emergency room or urgent care center in hopes of having an abscess drained or obtaining pain medication.

"A lot of times, they give them the meds and they say you've got to find a dentist to take that tooth out. So, then, they're calling us every day trying to get into one of those limited spots," she said. "It's frustrating for the patient. It's frustrating for the doctors. It's frustrating for us. It's a frustrating situation all around."

Fewer dentists nationwide are accepting Medicaid insurance, which covers millions of low-income Americans and is jointly funded by states and the federal government. The American Dental Association cites low reimbursement rates, administrative burdens, worries about complying with Medicaid regulations, and transportation challenges patients may face as reasons why dentists may be reluctant to treat Medicaid patients.

Low reimbursement rates

In 2020, Medicaid reimbursement in Iowa was 47.9% of private insurance reimbursement for adult dental services and 47.3% of private insurance reimbursement for child dental services, according to data from the ADA Health Policy Institute. Those reimbursement rates, which were down more than 2 percentage points from 2017, came in below the national average for limited or extensive adult dental services (53.3%) and child dental services (61.4%). Iowa's reimbursement rates also trailed those of Nebraska (54.4% adult and 56.2% child) and South Dakota (63.3% adult and 62.2% child).

Josh Carpenter, government affairs director for the Iowa Dental Association, which represents over 1,800 dentists, is working with Iowa Medicaid and other stakeholders to increase provider participation in the state's Medicaid program.

"We do hear concerns about the dental Medicaid program from dentists, and we acknowledge this is a problem throughout Iowa," Carpenter said in an email to the Journal. "Iowa dentists care about those in their communities and strive to provide care to everyone, regardless of their socioeconomic status. The dental Medicaid program is an underfunded program, making it difficult for patients and dentists."

Rep. J.D. Scholten, a Democrat who resides in Sioux City and represents Iowa House District 1, said legislative staff have received a number of emails from dentists expressing concerns about the state's oral health. He said the issue also came up when he was on the campaign trail.

"A lot of these dentists are small businesses, and the reimbursement is only 30 to 40 cents on the dollar. They take a pretty big hit with doing a lot of this care," he said. "I think one thing at the state Legislature that we can work on is improving the reimbursement rates, for sure, and putting that in the budget."

'Growing health crisis'

Iowa Medicaid members 19 and older are enrolled in the Dental Wellness Plan, while those 18 and under are enrolled in Dental Wellness Plan Kids. Adults and children have two dental carrier options to choose from: Delta Dental and MCNA.

In the summer of 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Jeremy Granger, a Sioux City pediatrician, said he first noticed patients were struggling to find dental providers who would take Medicaid insurance. He described the situation as a "growing health crisis."

"We started picking up the phone and calling dental offices around the area to see if they had opened back up and if they were taking Medicaid dental insurance," Granger said. "There were many offices that currently had Medicaid patients, but none that we could find that were taking new patients. As time went on, we thought maybe that would change, and it's really just gotten worse."

A search of a database on Delta Dental's website, which was conducted last month, turned up zero providers within a 50-mile radius of Sioux City accepting new adult Medicaid patients. Siouxland Community Health Center and a lone provider at a dental practice on the city's east side are taking new pediatric Medicaid patients, according to the search results.

MCNA's provider locator turned up seven general dental practices that are accepting new Medicaid patients of all ages within 45 miles of Sioux City, but there are limitations. For example, Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System only provides care to enrolled members of Native American tribes, while Mobile Dental Care of Iowa serves nursing home patients. One of the dental clinics MCNA lists is in Alcester, South Dakota, while another is a health center in Sioux Center. Both of those locations are roughly a 50-minute drive from Sioux City.

"We have patients as far as Storm Lake that can't find anyone between (Sioux City) and Storm Lake to take them. I have patients that literally drive from Storm Lake to Omaha," Granger said.

Gretchen Hageman, vice president of government programs for Delta Dental of Iowa, acknowledged it can be difficult to find a dentist for a new Medicaid member. She said Delta Dental has a care coordination and outreach team that works to match a member with a dentist.

"In some cases, in Northwest Iowa, we've been able to match new Medicaid members with an existing dentist who is willing to take a few new members into their existing practice," she said. "That's always an avenue for our members to use as they're navigating trying to find a dentist."

If members have dental emergencies, Hageman said Delta Dental will try to get them in for an appointment the same day or the next day. She said teledentistry is an option for members with emergencies and helps in the referral process. If an infection is present, she said antibiotics can be prescribed via teledentistry.

"That antibiotic can help them go another seven to 10 days until they can get into the dentist, based on provider availability and their availability," she said.

When it comes to preventive exams, Hageman said the average wait is two to three months.

"I think, in general, Iowa needs more dentists. We need more hygienists," she said. "You do feel that pressure of looking at your practice and looking at the percentage of different insurance types and what you can take, as far as commercial versus Medicaid."

In effort to connect dentists and underserved communities, Delta Dental in partnership with Iowa communities and the state, established the Fulfilling Iowa's Need for Dentists (FIND) Project. The project provides dental education debt repayment through the Delta Dental of Iowa loan repayment program. Since 2002, Delta Dental has placed more than 50 dentists throughout the state. The cities of Holstein, Hawarden and Storm Lake each have a FIND dentist.

"They have to devote 35% of their practice to individuals who are part of Medicaid or underinsured," Hageman said.

A fine line

Granger said he knows of several pediatric patients who started out with small cavities and ended up having to have multiple teeth pulled.

He said he emphasizes the importance of brushing twice a day with a fluoride toothpaste and limiting sugary beverages, including juice. For minor dental issues, he has directed pediatric patients to I-Smile, a statewide program for school-age children.

"They can do small sealants and things like that, but if it's something bigger like an extraction, other than the Community Health Center, we don't have anywhere to send them," he said. "The Community Health Center has been great, but they can only take so many."

Currently, Siouxland Community Health Center, 1021 Nebraska St., accepts anyone under age 18 as a new comprehensive patient. Spots are "very limited" for adult patients, who are placed on a waitlist, according to Huber.

Huber described that list as being so deep that she couldn't provide a timeframe for how long an adult might be on it. She said some patients are traveling up to two hours to the health center for dental care.

"There are so many just in Siouxland proper that still need to get in for care. But we do draw from a pretty decent radius that just keeps expanding," she said.

A couple of years ago, the health center underwent a renovation to better meet the demand for dental care.

Two new dental operatories were added in effort to slightly expand capacity, but Huber said space is still "kind of tight" in the dental clinic. A shortage of dental assistants has also limited the clinic's ability to accommodate additional patients, according to Huber.

In effort to increase access to patients, Huber said the health center hired a recent high school graduate, who is learning to become a dental assistant through a trial hands-on training program. The health center also sent two of its dental assistants to the University of Iowa's College of Dentistry to receive additional training. The training will allow them to be able to fill a tooth.

"I prep the tooth and, then, they come in and they actually fill the tooth for me, so that releases me to be able to see a patient next door, or wherever, which has helped a little bit. But we haven't been able to really utilize them as much as we've wanted to. We need them as a regular assistant because we are so short-staffed," said Huber, who said the health center employs five dentists.

If patients who are visibly swollen walk into the health center, Huber said a dentist will always examine them.

"We will always see that person, because that could lead to a true medical emergency," she said. "We're kind of walking a really fine line, honestly, because we need to make sure that we're available for all those emergencies that the community is having, but there's no way for us to treat them all."