SOUTH SIOUX CITY — There's a lot of activity happening around the Siouxland Freedom Park right now.

At the beginning of May, work began on a horse-shaped driveway that goes from Veterans Drive to the Interpretive Center and back. Construction will also involve building a drop-off area and a new, larger parking lot, according to Siouxland Freedom Park Inc. Vice President Pam Miller.

"Our guests will be able to be dropped off at the door of the Interpretive Center, either by car or by bus," she said.

Funding for the road work is coming from the federal, state and local levels with South Sioux City covering a portion of the $700,000 project which is expected to wrap by Oct. 31.

With that, Miller said, the Siouxland Freedom Park will also see the installation of a gazebo in May and the construction of a Korean War Memorial which is expected to start some time in the summer.

"And the exhibits inside the Interpretive Center are nearing the end of the design stage with anticipated completion by Nov. 11," Miller added.